Newfane man indicted in connection with fatal hit-run accident

A Newfane man has been indicted on a charge of second-degree manslaughter in connection with a fatal hit-run accident in Lockport, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman announced.
Sean F. Kelahan, 20, appeared Wednesday morning before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, who set bail at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond.
The indictment followed a two-month investigation by Lockport Police into the death of Richard W. Howes III, 25, of Lockport, who was struck by two vehicles as he tried to cross South Transit Road at High Street at about 7:45 p.m. on March 18.
Kelahan also was charged with criminally negligent homicide, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, reckless driving and speeding.