A Newfane man is accused of stealing more than $230,000 in deposits from local property owners for home improvement projects that he never performed, according to information in a 15-count unsealed indictment released by the state Attorney General's Office.

Nathaniel Wagner, 40, was arraigned before Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek and charged with 12 counts of third-degree grand larceny, two counts of second-degree grand larceny and one count of first-degree scheme to defraud. The charges are the result of a joint investigation by the Criminal Enforcement and Financial Crimes Bureau of the the Attorney General's Office and the State Police following numerous complaints by local homeowners, which were addressed in a joint statement released by Attorney General Letitia James and acting State Police Superintendent Steven Nigrelli.

"Instead of fulfilling his promises and doing the work he was paid to do, Nathaniel Wagner allegedly stole hundreds of thousands of dollars from unsuspecting homeowners to line his pockets," James said.

Nigrelli added: "May this indictment serve as a reminder that we will not tolerate these types of fraudulent practices and hold accountable those who prey on innocent people."

The indictment accuses Wagner of fleecing more than a dozen homeowners in Western New York between December 2019 and July 2022, during which time he reportedly advertised his services on Facebook under his business, Wagner Built Construction, offering to build and install barns, garages and decks.

Investigators said Wagner solicited from his clients large deposits upfront for the home improvement work he was supposed to perform, but never performed the work. They said he also failed to deliver materials that he claimed to have purchased with the deposits, and refused to issue refunds to homeowners.

After one homeowner became suspicious following delays and excuses, Wagner reportedly went so far as to create fraudulent invoices of fake purchases from a reputable business in order to conceal his crime, authorities said. Wagner also attempted to appease unhappy customers by delivering to their homes minimal materials, which often turned out to be unusable, the incorrect item, and/or damaged goods. However, Wagner never returned to their homes to start construction work, investigators said.

Homeowners who believe they have been victims of his scheme and want to file a complaint against Wagner are encouraged to contact Attorney General's Office.