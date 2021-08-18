New York's first-in-nation Covid-19 vaccine study is mostly good pandemic news

Most vaccinated hospitalized patients were immunocompromised or had more than one chronic health condition, he said.

The study did not track deaths, though Sellick said it stands to reason that if the vaccine remains strong against hospitalizations, it also prevents more deaths.

“Compare this data to any of the Southern states, where vaccination rates are much, much lower,” he said. “They're getting hammered right now.”

The study concludes that waning infection protection supports an approach to control the pandemic that is “centered on vaccination, as well as other prevention strategies such as masking and physical distancing.”

“We need to get back to mask-wearing in crowded indoor settings,” Sellick said, “but we’re not at point where need be shutting down restaurants. Our percent positivity rate has been fairly flat the last week and that’s because our adult population in most places is very highly vaccinated.”

The Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday encouraged those moderately or severely immunocompromised, or receiving immunosuppressive medications or treatments, to talk with their health care provider about the risks, benefits and timing of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.