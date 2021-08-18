New York's first-in-nation Covid-19 vaccine study is mostly good pandemic news

New York health officials saw a growing number of breakthrough Covid-19 infections as the Delta variant began to blaze across the state this summer – but also witnessed the staying power of related vaccines when it came to keeping those infected out of the hospital.
A first-in-the-nation vaccine study showed that unvaccinated adults in New York were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with Covid-19 than those fully vaccinated.
All but one positive Covid-19 test sample sequenced this week from Erie County turned out to be the Delta variant.
“The findings of our research are clear: Vaccines provide the strongest protection for New Yorkers against getting infected or becoming hospitalized due to Covid-19," Health Commissioner Howard Zucker said Wednesday afternoon after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released findings of the new study, focused on how the pandemic continues to play out in the state.
Vaccine effectiveness in adults across the state declined from 91.7% in early May to 79.8% by late July, the study concluded, meaning that is the percentage of people vaccinated who tested positive for the virus.
However, roughly 95% of those vaccinated who later tested positive for the virus did not need to be hospitalized.
A UB lab will share a $20 million infusion to identify more Covid-19 variants as part of a partnership between the state and five specialized labs across New York.
“A Covid vaccine doesn’t prevent all infections when it comes to the Delta variant, but it does keep people out of the hospital, out of the ICU and out of the morgue,” said Dr. John Sellick Jr., an epidemiologist and infectious diseases physician who oversees infection prevention at Kaleida Health and the Buffalo Veterans Affairs Western New York Health System.
State Department of Health researchers crunched data from virus lab tests, immunization registries and Covid-19-related hospital admissions to reach its conclusions in the study, “New Covid-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Among Adults, by Vaccination Status.”
The data focused on the period from May 3 to July 25. It was not broken down by region.
Those fully vaccinated were 90% likely to avoid a breakthrough infection at the start of the study period, compared to 80% at the end, raising the specter that infection prevention wanes over time with the three Covid-19 vaccines used in New York: Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and J&J, the last of which accounted for 9% of vaccines in the study period.
Allegany County is not alone, however. And counties with much higher vaccination levels are seeing the virus spread at an even higher rate.
There were 1,271 new Covid-19 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated adults during the study period, a rate of 0.17 per 100,000 person-days, compared with 7,308 among unvaccinated adults, or 2.03 per 100,000 person-days.
A similar disparity continues to hold true in Western New York.
There were a combined 64 unvaccinated patients Wednesday with Covid-19 in Erie County Medical Center, Buffalo General Medical Center and Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, Sellick said, compared with 15 who were vaccinated.
Most vaccinated hospitalized patients were immunocompromised or had more than one chronic health condition, he said.
The study did not track deaths, though Sellick said it stands to reason that if the vaccine remains strong against hospitalizations, it also prevents more deaths.
“Compare this data to any of the Southern states, where vaccination rates are much, much lower,” he said. “They're getting hammered right now.”
The study concludes that waning infection protection supports an approach to control the pandemic that is “centered on vaccination, as well as other prevention strategies such as masking and physical distancing.”
“We need to get back to mask-wearing in crowded indoor settings,” Sellick said, “but we’re not at point where need be shutting down restaurants. Our percent positivity rate has been fairly flat the last week and that’s because our adult population in most places is very highly vaccinated.”
The Erie County Department of Health on Wednesday encouraged those moderately or severely immunocompromised, or receiving immunosuppressive medications or treatments, to talk with their health care provider about the risks, benefits and timing of a third dose of Covid-19 vaccine.
Federal health officials and medical experts announced earlier in the day in Washington, D.C. that a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines will likely be needed by all adults, “recognizing that many vaccines are associated with a reduction in protection over time, and acknowledging that additional vaccine doses could be needed to provide long lasting protection,” Zucker said. He announced that he will convene the state Clinical Advisory Task Force to help with guidance.
“This will sort out over the next few weeks,” Sellick said. “The pieces on the board have changed a little bit, but seeing what’s going on in the South, let’s not repeat this everywhere.”
