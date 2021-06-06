New York's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to drop

New York's Covid-19 positivity rate declined for the 62nd straight day Saturday and hit a record low 0.52%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in his daily update Sunday.

Western New York's positivity rate was 0.64% on Saturday, putting it above the statewide figure, but in the middle of the pack among the state's 10 regions.

"With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure Covid numbers drop to these new record lows," Cuomo said, adding that vaccines continue to be "our best tool in the fight against Covid" and urging those who have not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

Despite the falling positivity rates, new cases continue to emerge, including 24 on Saturday in Erie County, three in Niagara, four in Allegany, one in Cattaraugus, one in Genesee, two in Ontario, two in Orleans and one in Wyoming. There were no new cases in Chautauqua on Saturday.

There were 13 Covid-19 deaths Saturday statewide, including one in Cattaraugus County.