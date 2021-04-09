New Yorkers warned to remain vigilant as more receive Covid-19 vaccine

As more and more Covid-19 vaccinations are administered across New York and Erie County, state and county health department officials – along with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo – are urging more residents to get vaccinated and remain vigilant about practicing behaviors that will slow transmission of the virus.
"Vaccines are the weapon that will win the war against Covid, and with over 11 million shots in arms – including 1.4 million doses administered in just the last seven days – New York's vast distribution network is firing on all cylinders," Cuomo said in a statement released Friday by the governor's office.
Still, there is a mix of good news and challenges on the Covid-19 vaccination front:
• New York is expected to see a continuation of a decrease in the supply of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
• Residents are contending with a rise in the more easily transmissible variants of the coronavirus.
• Cuomo announced that two sites in Buffalo will be among 16 community-based pop-up vaccination sites coming online across the state over the next week.
In his statement, Cuomo said supply has been the X-factor in New York's effort to combat the Covid-19 virus.
However, the state's allocation of Johnson & Johnson doses of the vaccine will be significantly lower next week, he said.
"In Week 18, New York will receive just 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots – a drop of 88% week over week and the first decrease in weeks. While no appointments should have to be canceled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers' arms as we would like," the governor said.
Cuomo said he hopes the issues are resolved soon, and that production of the one-dose vaccine ramps up quickly so the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated is expanded.
Support Local Journalism
"In the meantime, we thank the Biden administration for their Herculean efforts to vaccinate all Americans, and look forward to continuing our partnership to stamp out Covid once and for all. As we continue to roll out vaccines, everyone must remember to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands, and stay New York Tough," said Cuomo.
Meanwhile, Erie County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new Covid-19 cases, which are suspected to be driven by the more easily transmitted variants of concern.
“Without the protective benefits of Covid-19 vaccine for so many in our community, that number could have been even higher," Burstein said in a statement Friday.
"Masks, social distancing, staying home when ill and getting a diagnostic test if you have symptoms or an exposure are the day-to-day tools we have to turn this tide of new cases,” she said.
According to the county Health Department, 354,676 or 38.6% of Erie County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while 228,096 or 24.8% of county residents have completed both doses of the vaccine.
Through Thursday, the county Department of Health administered 52,087 first doses and 37,310 second doses at county-run vaccine distribution sites. This includes first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered at Erie County’s pop-up sites at the William-Emslie Family YMCA, Greater Faith Bible Tabernacle and Prince of Peace Church, all of which are in Buffalo.
Two state pop-up clinics will distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Buffalo to those with appointments. They are among the 16 pop-up clinics that were announced Friday by Cuomo.
Native American Community Services, 1005 Grant St., will offer the vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Calvary Baptist Church, 1184 Genesee St., will provide the shots from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Cuomo said host sites and partner providers will conduct outreach in their communities and work with community leaders and organizations to identify those who are eligible and to schedule appointments.
The governor on Friday also released updated numbers on the state's Covid-19 vaccination program. He said 294,412 doses of the vaccine were administered over a 24-hour period between Thursday and Friday.