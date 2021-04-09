New Yorkers warned to remain vigilant as more receive Covid-19 vaccine

"In Week 18, New York will receive just 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots – a drop of 88% week over week and the first decrease in weeks. While no appointments should have to be canceled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers' arms as we would like," the governor said.

Cuomo said he hopes the issues are resolved soon, and that production of the one-dose vaccine ramps up quickly so the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated is expanded.

"In the meantime, we thank the Biden administration for their Herculean efforts to vaccinate all Americans, and look forward to continuing our partnership to stamp out Covid once and for all. As we continue to roll out vaccines, everyone must remember to wear masks, socially distance, wash their hands, and stay New York Tough," said Cuomo.

Meanwhile, Erie County Health Department Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county has experienced a strong and sustained increase in new Covid-19 cases, which are suspected to be driven by the more easily transmitted variants of concern.

“Without the protective benefits of Covid-19 vaccine for so many in our community, that number could have been even higher," Burstein said in a statement Friday.