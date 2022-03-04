New Yorkers are in solidarity with Ukraine, Hochul tells crowd at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

New York State is in complete solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday during a crowded fundraiser at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo for the refugees of the war-ravaged nation.
Hochul was invited by the center to speak at the fundraiser, at which donations were collected from those in attendance. $20 dinners were sold to raise money for Ukrainians fleeing the country, as well as those staying behind to fight Russian military forces that invaded the country this week.
"This is so Buffalo, people coming together, united for a common cause, and that is our chance to show our love and support for the Ukrainian people," Hochul said.
The state, she added, has imposed its own sanctions against Russia since the attack on Ukraine.
Local Ukrainians suggest ways to help their cause, including prayer, avenues for financial support, community gatherings and appeals to Buffalo-area officials.
"We're making sure that there are no Russian deals at all with the State of New York. We divested from them," said Hochul.
The governor also spoke of opening the state to refugees from Ukraine.
"As the home of the Statue of Liberty, we are awaiting the opportunity to open up our arms to all Ukrainians in search of a place to stay while we rebuild the country. And that is why I'm going to say to the president, as I've said to everyone: 'Send them here first. Send them to our state first, because we will embrace them and show them and show them the love of New York," Hochul said.
According to the governor, New York is home to the largest number of people of Ukrainian descent in the nation.
"We have nearly 200,000 Ukrainians living in our state, and I know that here in Western New York, in places like Buffalo and Rochester, it is a strong and vibrant community. That's why we gather here in the Dnipro Cultural Center that has been welcoming immigrants from the Ukraine since World War II, and we're going to continue welcoming them," said Hochul.
She said that when the refugees from Ukraine arrive, she will be counting on New Yorkers to help find them homes and the services they will need.
"And I want you to know, lastly," Hochul told the crowd, "this is a strong message to the Russians and Putin: You don't mess with the people of this country. They are strong. They're resilient. They have defiance in their souls. So you've picked a fight that you will not win. So we will continue sending love and support and resources from every corner of this country, starting right here in Buffalo, N.Y."
The governor then was taken on a tour of the facility by Emil Bandriwsky, president of the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center and vice president of the national Ukrainian Congress Committee of America.