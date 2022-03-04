New Yorkers are in solidarity with Ukraine, Hochul tells crowd at Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

New York State is in complete solidarity with the people of Ukraine, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday during a crowded fundraiser at the Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center on Genesee Street in Buffalo for the refugees of the war-ravaged nation.

Hochul was invited by the center to speak at the fundraiser, at which donations were collected from those in attendance. $20 dinners were sold to raise money for Ukrainians fleeing the country, as well as those staying behind to fight Russian military forces that invaded the country this week.

"This is so Buffalo, people coming together, united for a common cause, and that is our chance to show our love and support for the Ukrainian people," Hochul said.

The state, she added, has imposed its own sanctions against Russia since the attack on Ukraine.

"We're making sure that there are no Russian deals at all with the State of New York. We divested from them," said Hochul.

The governor also spoke of opening the state to refugees from Ukraine.