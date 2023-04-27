ALBANY – Buying wine and liquor on Sunday mornings might be lawful soon, but you still won't be able to do so in a supermarket.

Those are among the highlights of recommendations set to be released next week from a state panel formed to modernize and simplify New York’s alcohol laws.

Deal emerging to increase upstate minimum wage to $16 A deal is emerging in Albany that would raise the minimum wage in upstate New York to at least $16 an hour – then index that wage to the rate of inflation.

The Commission to Study Reform of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Law, formed as part of the 2022 state budget agreement, voted on 28 possible recommendations and passed 18 of them, according to a person with knowledge of the forthcoming recommendations.

But in closed-door deliberations, the panel also narrowly voted down including any recommendation that wine or liquor be sold in grocery stores, the person said.

The recommendations are not binding and will now go before Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Legislature for further consideration. The recommendations that were agreed to by the panel, however, could face a much easier path to adoption.

As budget deal nears, lawmakers blame Hochul for lengthy delay After weeks of delay, Albany lawmakers believe they are finally nearing a state budget agreement. At the same time, members of the Legislature are increasingly casting blame for the delay upon Gov. Kathy Hochul.

There was no immediate reaction from the State Liquor Authority.

"We can’t comment on the content of the Commission’s report," an SLA spokesman said Wednesday, "as it will not be finalized and issued until May 1."

A number of the state’s alcohol laws were originally created after Prohibition ended in the United States in 1933. The panel, which included stakeholders from across the state's alcohol industry, included 10 members appointed by Gov. Hochul and six by the Legislature. During the eight-month process, meetings were held in secret.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Proposals to allow wine or liquor in grocery stores, which currently can sell only beer, were defeated in closed-door votes. Those proposals are favored by grocery stores, but vehemently opposed by liquor stores.

By a majority vote, a number of recommendations are set to be included in the final report, including:

Election financing overhaul at stake in Albany budget talks When the new program begins, small donations to candidates for statewide office or the Legislature will be matched with taxpayer dollars. But advocates for the program are concerned it could be defunded or delayed past 2024.

• Changing the state’s “tied house laws” – which restrict an entity in one tier of the alcohol industry from having an interest in another tier – and instead allowing “mixed use” business developments. For instance, under current law, a wholesaler may not also own an interest in a liquor store or a bar.

• Allowing wine and liquor stores to sell their product on Sunday mornings.

• Allowing an establishment that wants to serve alcohol, even if it is located within 200 feet of a school or church, to potentially obtain a license.

• Clarifying the standard by which the State Liquor Authority determines whether to grant a license to a liquor store. Current law says the SLA is charged with determining whether “public convenience and advantage will be promoted” in granting a license, but critics believe the standard lacks clarity for people looking to start a business. Last year, the case of a Rochester man who was denied a liquor license brought attention to the issue.

• Allowing the same person to own more than one wine or liquor store in New York. Current law allows a person to own an interest in only a single store. Liquor store stakeholders were said to have opposed that recommendation.

If the cap were raised, one question for the Legislature would be by how much, and what number would prevent chain liquor stores from crowding out mom-and-pop establishments. In neighboring Massachusetts, a single retailer can have up to nine licenses.

• Allowing bars and restaurants to make purchases from wine and liquor stores in limited amounts if they run out of a product, rather than having to wait for delivery from wholesalers. Such purchases by bars and restaurants are fairly common, despite those purchases being illegal and subject to penalty if caught by the SLA.