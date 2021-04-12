New York will provide Covid-19 vaccines to public, private colleges

New York State will supply 35,000 Covid-19 vaccines to the state's public and private colleges, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday.

This separate allocation of vaccine doses is meant to help get as many college students as possible vaccinated before they return to their homes at the end of the spring semester.

From the initial allocation, 21,000 vaccines will go to State University of New York students and 14,000 to students at private colleges, according to the governor.

Providers will administer the vaccines to residential and noncommuter students who are leaving campus for summer break.

A news release from the governor's office didn't say whether the state is providing the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines that require two doses administered at least three weeks apart.

The release also didn't say when the program will start, but students can make appointments through their schools. Two state-run, mass vaccination sites on Long Island will receive some of the vaccine allocation targeted to college students.

"The 18-to-24 population is growing in positivity, and many of them are in colleges and universities. It makes all the sense in the world to use the schools as the base for the vaccine," Cuomo said in the statement.

