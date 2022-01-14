New York turning a corner in winter surge on positive Covid-19 cases, Hochul says

New York State is "turning the corner" on the surge in positive cases of Covid-19 due to the Omicron variant, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday during a news conference from the University at Albany.

The seven-day average of cases declined from 90,000 statewide a week ago to 49,027 cases on Thursday, she said.

"You heard it here first. I've been waiting to say that, turning the corner," said Hochul.

The governor called it "a very positive trend" that she expected to continue.

"I want to thank New Yorkers. Thank you for hanging in there with us through 2020, 2021 (and), hopefully, not too much of 2022," she said.

"It's because you got vaccinated, you're wearing your masks – kind of griping a little bit about it; I hear it, even in my own household sometimes, but you've all done the right thing. And that is why we'll be at the forefront of the states seeing a long-awaited, much-anticipated decline," Hochul added.

The Covid-19 positivity rate across the state is also declining, she said.