New York to shut down drive-through Covid-19 testing site on Perry Street
New York State will start to demobilize its drive-through Covid-19 testing sites, including one on Perry Street in Buffalo, as the number of cases of the virus continues to drop.

Thursday marked the 13th consecutive day of record-low positivity for Covid-19 infections across the state, according to state data.

According to the governor's office, the average statewide seven-day positivity rate was 0.47%, which represents 66 consecutive days of decline and is the lowest rate in the nation, according to tracking done by John Hopkins University.

There are now 11 million New Yorkers who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the statewide vaccination rate to 69.2%, which is just shy of the state goal of a 70% vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, 43% of 16- and 17-year-old Erie County residents had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Erie County Health Department officials said.

