New York to shut down drive-through Covid-19 testing site on Perry Street

New York State will start to demobilize its drive-through Covid-19 testing sites, including one on Perry Street in Buffalo, as the number of cases of the virus continues to drop.

Thursday marked the 13th consecutive day of record-low positivity for Covid-19 infections across the state, according to state data.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

According to the governor's office, the average statewide seven-day positivity rate was 0.47%, which represents 66 consecutive days of decline and is the lowest rate in the nation, according to tracking done by John Hopkins University.

There are now 11 million New Yorkers who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, bringing the statewide vaccination rate to 69.2%, which is just shy of the state goal of a 70% vaccination rate.

As of Tuesday, 43% of 16- and 17-year-old Erie County residents had at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, Erie County Health Department officials said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.