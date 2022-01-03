New York to reopen SUNY Covid testing sites

ALBANY – Saying the state is “not in a good place” with holiday-fueled Covid case increases, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday National Guard personnel will be sent back to state university campuses to open new Covid testing sites.
Eleven State University of New York campuses – including the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State – will start offering the free tests this week, with more likely to open in the coming week.
“We’re trying to be creative in our approach to making testing easier for everybody," Hochul said at a Covid briefing in Rochester this morning.
People interested in getting tested have faced waits on lines or scrambles to try to locate at-home rapid tests, which can cost $12 or more per test.
Word of the additional testing comes as 9,563 people were in New York State hospitals on Sunday with Covid, an increase from 5,526 just seven days ago. Hochul said she wants hospitals to start breaking out information about how many Covid patients came to the hospital to be treated for Covid or were admitted for another reason and ended up testing positive for the virus.
Support Local Journalism
As she said it is “certain” that the Omicron variant produces less serious health problems for people who contract it, Hochul revealed 103 people in New York State died yesterday from Covid illnesses.
As some school districts decided to delay reopening in-person classroom instruction this week after the Christmas holidays, Hochul again pressed schools not to go down that path.
“My view is every child should be back in school” if they aren’t infected with Covid, she said. Hochul said the odds of a student getting Covid in schools is “minor” compared with other potential exposure settings.
Hochul said the state received another shipment of 3.7 million rapid tests yesterday, and her administration is making schools the “highest priority” for getting those tests into the hands of students. She said the additional tests for schools will help keep more children in school.
The additional tests for schools “will give parents and teachers the confidence to know that children sitting there are not positive for Covid … Let the learning continue,’’ she said.
Hochul, however, warned the spiking Covid caseload numbers could force her to take “wide steps” in the coming days. She noted that 21 hospitals are currently banned from performing most elective procedures – because they have bed capacity levels at 10% or less – but that “this could change very quickly” to a higher number in the coming days if the Covid hospitalization numbers don’t improve.