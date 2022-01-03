New York to reopen SUNY Covid testing sites

ALBANY – Saying the state is “not in a good place” with holiday-fueled Covid case increases, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday National Guard personnel will be sent back to state university campuses to open new Covid testing sites.

Eleven State University of New York campuses – including the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State – will start offering the free tests this week, with more likely to open in the coming week.

“We’re trying to be creative in our approach to making testing easier for everybody," Hochul said at a Covid briefing in Rochester this morning.

People interested in getting tested have faced waits on lines or scrambles to try to locate at-home rapid tests, which can cost $12 or more per test.

Word of the additional testing comes as 9,563 people were in New York State hospitals on Sunday with Covid, an increase from 5,526 just seven days ago. Hochul said she wants hospitals to start breaking out information about how many Covid patients came to the hospital to be treated for Covid or were admitted for another reason and ended up testing positive for the virus.

