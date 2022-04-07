New York to permit alcohol-to-go for 3 years

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

New York will allow the return of to-go drinks for the next three years, according to a state budget bill posted by the Assembly on Thursday.

The provision, a priority of Gov. Kathy Hochul, settles an intense lobbying fight over the issue among bars and restaurants, which sought permission to revive the pandemic-era policy, and liquor stores that did not want to see the practice return.

The policy was put in place in March 2020 while New York State was under an emergency Covid-19 order but it ended in June when the order was lifted and the State Legislature chose not to renew it.

The compromise allows alcohol delivery and takeout but sunsets the law after three years, requires the alcohol to accompany a "substantial" food order and does not permit restaurants and bars to sell full bottles of wine or liquor, according to the text of the bill.

Bars and restaurants must serve the alcohol in secured containers, the sales must take place only during regular hours of operation and the alcohol must be sold at the same price for which it is sold for on-premises consumption.

The bill also makes it easier for bars and restaurants to buy alcohol from neighborhood liquor stores, said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo, a convenience for the taverns and a potential money-maker for the liquor stores.

And those stores now have the ability to open on Christmas Day, the only day of the year when they were required to close, Kennedy said.

