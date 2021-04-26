New York to lose a congressional seat in 2022

WASHINGTON – New York State will lose one House seat in 2022 – and it came just 89 people short of not losing any.
The U.S. Census Bureau delivered that shocking news Monday as it unveiled its first figures from the 2020 census. State officials had feared that thanks to slow population growth, New York would lose two House seats.
But instead, the size of the New York delegation will shrink from 27 to 26 – and just barely.
Minnesota had been expected to lose one of its eight House seats, but it managed to hold onto all of its seats. If New York had counted just 89 more people in the census, Minnesota would have lost a seat and New York would have continued to have 27 members of the House, said Kristin Koslap, senior technical expert for congressional reapportionment at the Census Bureau.
The census found that the U.S. population was 331,449,281 as of April 1, 2020, up 7.4% in a decade. New York's population surpassed 20 million, census officials said, but its 4.2% population growth over a decade was lower than that of several other states.
New York was among seven states that will lose a House seat in the 2022 election. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia also will lose seats.
Texas will gain two seats in the House under the reapportionment, while Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon will each gain a seat.
Monday's announcement is the first step in the politically painful process that each state must undertake every 10 years to make the size of each House delegation comport with the latest census numbers.
But the next step won't come until September, when the Census Bureau releases the sort of detailed population data that will allow states to precisely draw up new districts based on population shifts within each state.
The state Legislature will redraw the districts – and it's quite possible that it will divide up New York's 23rd District and put its territory in neighboring districts. The current 23rd District includes Southern Tier and Finger Lakes communities that have has been losing population, and the lawmaker who represents it, Republican Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, has announced that he will not run for reelection.
The reapportionment will also mean that Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, and Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, will have to run in reconfigured districts. Both are expected to seek reelection next year.
New York – which saw its number of House seats peak at 45 in the 1940s – has seen its delegation shrinking every decade ever since as the nation's population has shifted to the Sun Belt.