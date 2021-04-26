New York to lose a congressional seat in 2022

WASHINGTON – New York State will lose one House seat in 2022 – and it came just 89 people short of not losing any.

The U.S. Census Bureau delivered that shocking news Monday as it unveiled its first figures from the 2020 census. State officials had feared that thanks to slow population growth, New York would lose two House seats.

But instead, the size of the New York delegation will shrink from 27 to 26 – and just barely.

Minnesota had been expected to lose one of its eight House seats, but it managed to hold onto all of its seats. If New York had counted just 89 more people in the census, Minnesota would have lost a seat and New York would have continued to have 27 members of the House, said Kristin Koslap, senior technical expert for congressional reapportionment at the Census Bureau.

The census found that the U.S. population was 331,449,281 as of April 1, 2020, up 7.4% in a decade. New York's population surpassed 20 million, census officials said, but its 4.2% population growth over a decade was lower than that of several other states.

New York was among seven states that will lose a House seat in the 2022 election. California, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia also will lose seats.