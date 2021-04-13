New York State, Wegmans, ECMC will pause use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

The county had received "a very limited quantity" of J&J which was mostly used for homebound and home-limited Erie County residents and individuals in congregate living settings, a news release from the county Health Department said. "Any additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration to any Erie County resident has been placed on pause until further guidance is available," Health Department spokesman Kara Kane said.

Niagara County

Niagara County received about 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. Tuesday's announcement came just as the county was planning to offer appointments for the shots on its website, Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. Those plans are off indefinitely, but the county will hold onto the vaccines it received. "They don't expire anytime soon," Stapleton said. Niagara County also received about 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, and appointments for those shots will be offered through the county website today. The shots are to be administered Wednesday and Thursday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.