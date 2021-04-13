New York State, Wegmans, ECMC will pause use of J&J Covid-19 vaccine

New York State is following the CDC and FDA's recommendation to "pause" the use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine statewide to investigate reports of potentially dangerous blood clots, state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker announced Tuesday morning.
That means all appointments at state mass vaccination sites for Johnson & Johnson will be switched to the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots.
"New York State will follow the CDC and FDA recommendation and pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine statewide immediately today while these health and safety agencies evaluate next steps," Zucker said in a statement.
Zucker emphasized that "adverse events related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 'appear to be extremely rare' " and that anyone who has received the J&J who develops a severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks of the shot should contact his or her health care provider.
"I am in constant contact with the federal government and we will update New Yorkers as more information becomes available," Zucker said.
Pharmacies and other vaccine clinics across the state were expected to also pause the use of the one-shot vaccine.
Wegmans
Wegmans stores announced via Twitter that it would cancel all J&J vaccine appointments.
"Following the recommendations of the CDC & FDA, Wegmans has canceled all Johnson & Johnson vaccine appointments, including those scheduled for today’s clinic at the Wegmans Conference Center. We will pause use of the J&J vaccine while the CDC & FDA further investigate the issue," Wegmans Food Markets tweeted.
ECMC
Erie County Medical Center announced that it too "is temporarily suspending the administration of all Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines." The hospital said all patients scheduled for J&J vaccination appointments will be rescheduled to receive a Pfizer vaccine. For more information regarding the shots at ECMC, call 898-3844 or visit bit.ly/3se0ROS.
Maryvale clinic
The Maryvale school district had planned to do a J&J clinic Wednesday through a partnership with Walgreens but the district announced that the clinic is postponed.
Erie County
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said that the two county-run Covid-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for today "are unaffected by the CDC's and FDA's decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine because today's clinics are first-dose Moderna clinics. Erie County does not have a public J&J clinic scheduled at this time."
The county had received "a very limited quantity" of J&J which was mostly used for homebound and home-limited Erie County residents and individuals in congregate living settings, a news release from the county Health Department said. "Any additional Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administration to any Erie County resident has been placed on pause until further guidance is available," Health Department spokesman Kara Kane said.
Niagara County
Niagara County received about 500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week. Tuesday's announcement came just as the county was planning to offer appointments for the shots on its website, Public Health Director Daniel J. Stapleton said. Those plans are off indefinitely, but the county will hold onto the vaccines it received. "They don't expire anytime soon," Stapleton said. Niagara County also received about 4,000 doses of Moderna vaccine this week, and appointments for those shots will be offered through the county website today. The shots are to be administered Wednesday and Thursday at the Transit Drive-In in Lockport.
In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating clots in six women that occurred six to 13 days after vaccination, the Associated Press reported. The clots were observed in the sinuses of the brain along with reduced platelet counts – making the usual treatment for blood clots, the blood thinner heparin, potentially "dangerous," according to the AP.
More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S., the vast majority with no or mild side effects, the AP said.
U.S. federal distribution channels, including mass vaccination sites, will pause the use of the J&J shot, the AP reported. The other two authorized vaccines, from Moderna and Pfizer, make up the vast share of Covid-19 shots administered in the U.S. and are not affected by the pause.
-New staff reporters Barbara O'Brien and Thomas J. Prohaska contributed to this report.
