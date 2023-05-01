If you're driving through a construction zone this summer, you may notice signs alerting drivers that their speed is being monitored by cameras.

Earlier this month, the state Department of Transportation and Thruway Authority launched an automated speed enforcement program in work zones on state roads.

The program stems from a law signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in September 2021 to ensure the safety of motorists and highway construction and maintenance workers.

More than 50 incidents took place that year in which workers or motorists were injured in a construction zone, according to the DOT.

Here's what motorists need to know.

How does it work?

Work zone speed enforcement will take place on construction or maintenance zones on state-controlled access highways and parkways.

Automated speed enforcement will have clear signage leading up to the work zone.

Thirty work zone speed units will be moved around to road construction sites throughout the state.

The system uses radar to identify any vehicle traveling equal to or faster than the posted speed limit, which triggers the system to capture photos and the speed of the vehicle. The cameras take photos of the vehicle as it approaches and passes to show the distance and time of travel.

A state-certified technician reviews the violation and certifies that the information collected is correct. License plate information is used to identify the registered owner of the vehicle.

The speed units are not permanent fixtures. They're attached to SUVs to "maximize the program's flexibility and impact," according to the DOT. The locations of the cameras can be found under the "Learn more tab" at ny.gov/programs/work-zone-safety-awareness.

The speed enforcement systems are required, by law, to be recalibrated and recertified annually. The system runs daily self-tests to ensure all aspects are operating properly at the start and end of each enforcement period.

How will I be notified of a fine?

A notice of liability will be mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle within 14 business days if the owner is a state resident and within 45 business days if the owner is not.

The fines are:

• $50 for the first violation.

• $75 for the second violation if it is within 18 months of the first violation.

• $100 for the third and any subsequent violation if it is within 18 months of the first violation.

Fines are subject to late fees. Failure to pay a fine could result in the state putting a hold on the vehicle's registration.

Can I dispute my ticket?

Drivers will be able to contest a fine online and submit documentation on reasons outlined as allowable offenses by the legislation.

The penalties are civil in nature. There are no criminal implications. Violators will not get points on their driver's licenses, nor will their auto insurance providers be contacted, according to the DOT.

Where does the money go?

The money collected from fines will cover expenses related to the speed enforcement program, according to the DOT. Any excess revenue will be used for work zone safety initiatives.

Local municipalities will receive 20% of the proceeds if they adjudicate the violations, DOT spokesperson Susan Surdej said.

Will the cameras be on 24/7?

No. The speed cameras are only on in active work zones when highway workers are present and working, Surdej said.

Have speed cameras been used in Western New York before?

Yes. It was met with major backlash.

Buffalo's last school zone speed camera shut off The move followed what Mayor Byron Brown described as a “passionate plea” from University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt in a Facebook post Thursday.

In 2019, the City of Buffalo approved putting speed cameras in school zones throughout the city, but the program drew criticism that it was poorly rolled out and executed. Others complained that the program targeted the city's most impoverished residents because the cameras were in high-poverty, minority neighborhoods.

Each citation was $50.

There were at least two lawsuits filed against the city, one challenging the constitutionality of the program.

The last school zone speed camera in Buffalo was turned off in July 2021. The Buffalo Common Council replaced the cameras with radar speed signs and speed bumps.