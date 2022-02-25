 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New York State officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance
New York State officials reviewing new CDC mask guidance

  Updated
Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state will review the CDC's updated mask guidance.

 Derek Gee/News file photo

Gov. Kathy Hochul said state officials are reviewing new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that eased mask recommendations for most of the nation Friday.

"We are evaluating the CDC's new guidance, and we will update New Yorkers on potential changes as we work through the details and coordinate with all stakeholders in our school communities across our state," Hochul said.

The CDC has classified the country into low, medium and high levels of Covid-19 based on hospital beds being used, hospital admissions and number of new cases.

Erie, Niagara and Chautauqua counties are in the medium level, while Cattaraugus and Allegany counties are in the low level. 

The guidance recommends wearing a mask indoors in public in communities with high levels of Covid-19 but adds people with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with Covid-19 should wear a mask. 

"I want to thank the 75% of all New Yorkers who have stepped up to get fully vaccinated," Hochul said. "I know these past two years have been difficult, but because New Yorkers are doing the right thing to keep each other safe, our state this week had the highest share among large states of fully vaccinated individuals."

