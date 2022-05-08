New York State Medicaid extension will cover postpartum care for up to one year

“New York currently ranks 23rd in the nation for its rate of maternal mortality – and these risks are even more prevalent among communities of color as Black women are more than three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related death than white women,” said Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, a cardiologist with St. Joseph’s Health Cardiology Associates in Syracuse who praised the move in his role as a member of the Central New York Board of Directors of the American Heart Association.