New York State Medicaid extension will cover postpartum care for up to one year

With helping hands, a child is born

Buffalo doula Augusta Rochebrun makes a postpartum visit to Tywanda Cross and her daughter, Loyalty, to find out about mother and baby routines, and assure Cross is scheduling checkup and immunization appointments.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News file photo
Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed into law an extension of Medicaid coverage for postpartum care from 60 days to 12 months, a move praised by the American Heart Association.

“New York currently ranks 23rd in the nation for its rate of maternal mortality – and these risks are even more prevalent among communities of color as Black women are more than three times more likely to die of pregnancy-related death than white women,” said Dr. Nelly Kazzaz, a cardiologist with St. Joseph’s Health Cardiology Associates in Syracuse who praised the move in his role as a member of the Central New York Board of Directors of the American Heart Association.

The association expects the extension to provide better counseling and screening to lower risks that new moms can develop after the birth of a child, including heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, postpartum depression and substance use.

