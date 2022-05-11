New York State Lottery halts Tuesday's Mega Millions payouts until glitch is resolved

Players of the New York State Lottery's Mega Millions game have been advised to hold on to their tickets from Tuesday's drawing until an issue involving an error with the drawing is resolved.

The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets after human error resulted in the incorrect input of the winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing in New York that resulted in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number.

The correct winning ticket numbers for Tuesday's drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

