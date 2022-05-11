 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New York State Lottery halts Tuesday's Mega Millions payouts until glitch is resolved

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Players of the New York State Lottery's Mega Millions game have been advised to hold on to their tickets from Tuesday's drawing until an issue involving an error with the drawing is resolved.

The New York State Lottery announced Wednesday that it has temporarily suspended prize payments for all Mega Millions tickets after human error resulted in the incorrect input of the winning numbers for Tuesday's drawing in New York that resulted in an incorrect publishing of the Mega Ball number.

The correct winning ticket numbers for Tuesday's drawing are: 15-19-20-61-70 and Mega Ball 9.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mexico: Women march to demand justice, answers for disappeared

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News