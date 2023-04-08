ALBANY – The week passed in Albany without a state budget agreement, increasing the likelihood that on Monday, lawmakers will need to pass another stopgap bill to keep state government running.

The budget was due April 1, and two days later, the Legislature passed an “extender” bill introduced by Gov. Kathy Hochul, ensuring that state workers keep getting paid through Monday.

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli has more recently issued a letter to Hochul stating that another extender needed to be passed by noon Monday to avoid any possible delay in 87,000 state employees getting paid.

There is another deadline that could incentivize the Legislature’s passage of a budget: According to DiNapoli, state law requires his office to withhold salary payments to state legislators after March 31 if a budget is not in place. Lawmakers will not be paid until a final budget is passed. Their next payroll date is April 12.

Hochul made a surprise stop to the area room in the Capitol on Wednesday where legislative reporters work, bearing thin mint cookies for the media members present. She did not share any major revelations about how the process was unfolding, but expressed a willingness to go further past the April 1 budget deadline, if necessary.

“We passed the first deadline. We're looking at this again on Monday, of course, but it's more important to get it right,” Hochul said. “I’m committed to getting it right.”

Hochul said Wednesday that talks with legislative leaders were making progress, and she hoped to have a deal done within a week. Rank-and-file lawmakers were largely absent from the Capitol this week, and Hochul cited the Passover and Easter holidays as barriers to reaching a deal.

Hochul has dug in on several priorities that have been resisted by the Legislature, which is controlled by fellow Democrats.

Particularly contentions has been Hochul’s effort to amend a 2019 law that got rid of bail for misdemeanors and most nonviolent felony charges. Hochul – who also made amending the law a top priority in 2022 budget negotiations – this year is trying to change a provision she believes creates confusion for judges deciding whether to set bail for criminal defendants.

Members of the Legislature, opposed to weakening the 2019 law, held a news conference near Rikers Island in New York City this week, where they argued defendants would unnecessarily suffer at the jail if the law were tweaked.

Hochul’s other big-ticket item is a plan to build 800,000 units of housing in New York over a decade. At issue is an aspect that would allow developers to bypass local zoning restrictions if housing growth did not occur quickly enough in a given locality. Under the plan, every upstate municipality would have to grow its existing housing stock by 1% every three years.

Hochul has been trying to sell the plan to local elected officials, such as a group recently on Long Island, to let them know that her plan has been “mischaracterized.”

“The result is going to be allowing us to keep up with New Jersey and Connecticut and Philadelphia and Washington area, where they actually never had barriers to growth,” Hochul said. “We have an opportunity to put the state in a whole new stratosphere in terms of being welcoming to people – affordable, allowing businesses and families to thrive here.”

The Assembly and Senate scrapped Hochul’s idea in their one-house budget proposals in mid-March. Instead, legislative Democrats want to provide $500 million in incentives for local governments to hit growth goals. But supporters of Hochul’s plan say that, especially for affluent suburbs prone to resisting new development, the incentive will not work.

Hochul also mentioned her environmental agenda as a top priority, an agenda that saw a notable reversal this week.

On Monday, two top administration officials concerning environmental matters engaged in a round of interviews and wrote on op-ed, pushing for a change in how New York calculates greenhouse gas emissions. But by Wednesday, the administration had backed off pushing the matter in the state budget process.

New York and one other state – Maryland – use a 20-year timeline to account for the impact of methane gas on global warming. Other states, as well as the federal government, use a 100-year timeline, and the Hochul administration favored going to 100 years.

Hochul has proposed a “cap and invest" program by which large-scale greenhouse gas emitters – as well as distributors of heating and transportation fuels – would be required to purchase allowances for the emissions associated with their activities. That plan is expected to be included in the final state budget agreement.

The Hochul administration also examined what the auction price would be for emitters based on the 20-year accounting method, and determined that when passed on to consumers, “the cost could be exorbitant,” according to Basil Seggos, commissioner of the state Department of Environmental Conservation. In a Monday interview with The News, he cited a possible 60-cent increase in the cost of gasoline per gallon, and that gas heating could go up at least 80%.

But the late-budget proposal sparked fierce resistance among key Democrats in the Legislature.

On Wednesday, Seggos and Doreen Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, made their own visit to the Legislative Correspondents Association to state they were no longer seeking to change the 20-year standard within the state budget process.

Instead, Hochul will continue to push the initiative outside the budget process, although by doing so, the administration will have significantly less leverage.

Seggos noted that even absent the standard's shift, Hochul’s budget proposal included a rebate program that is expected to drive more than $1 billion in future cap-and-invest proceeds to New Yorkers every year, mitigating consumer costs.