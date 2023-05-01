ALBANY – A $1 tax increase on cigarettes, but no ban on menthols.

A law allowing whistleblower lawsuits that claim wealthy people and corporations intentionally failed to pay taxes.

The fine print of the state budget agreement is finally beginning to emerge ahead of expected final passing by the Legislature this week.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday announced a “conceptual” agreement on the month-late budget, stating that she, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had struck a deal on major issues ranging from the state’s bail law to a prohibition on natural gas hookups in new construction.

But the details of those agreements have taken days to emerge as negotiations continued into the weekend. Budget bills began posting online Sunday, and as of Monday morning, five had emerged: one providing funding for capital construction projects; one focused on public protection and general government; one on health and hygiene; one focused on transportation, economic development and environmental conservation; and one with the stated purpose of implementing major components of legislation.

Hochul announces 'conceptual' agreement on $229B budget; agreement on bail changes Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a "conceptual" $229 billion state budget agreement on Thursday evening, laying out the broad strokes of deals struck with the Legislature related to public safety, energy and health care.

Some of the more contentious issues, however, have not yet emerged in budget language and appear likely to be merged together in one, final bill that will be disclosed last, known in Albany parlance as the “Big Ugly.” For instance, the fine print of the state’s controversial, revised bail law is not in the public protection bill.

One budget document that has been released confirms that the state tax on a pack of cigarettes will rise by $1, to $5.35. But nothing in that budget document indicates that another provision Hochul had sought, banning flavored tobacco including menthol cigarettes, was included in the final agreement. Hochul’s proposed ban faced heavy pushback from the tobacco industry.

One surprising inclusion is language amending the state’s False Claims Act. The law, which allows whistleblower lawsuits reporting fraud, had not allowed lawsuits claiming that a wealthy person or corporation had intentionally failed to file their taxes.

In 2021, and again in 2022, the Legislature passed standalone bills to make intentional non-filing of taxes subject to the lawsuits. The bills were sponsored by the top officials overseeing finance in each chamber, Democratic State Sen. Liz Krueger and Democratic Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Both times, Hochul issued last-minute vetoes. As The News reported earlier this year, Hochul’s administration was pushed to issue the vetoes by a prominent lobbying firm that strongly supported Hochul’s 2022 campaign and represented the country’s “Big Four'' accounting firms.

Gregory Krakower, former counselor to ex-state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, drafted a 2010 amendment to the law. He supported its expansion to close the reported “loophole” allowing those that did not file taxes at all to escape the lawsuits.

“Senator Krueger and Assemblywoman Weinstein have closed a notorious loophole that prevented whistleblowers from being protected and rewarded for exposing large out-of-state tax cheats and millionaires who knowingly avoid filing state tax returns,” Krakower said. “By exposing such tax fraud, the law helps ensure that honest New York businesses do not a face a competitive disadvantage because they pay their taxes.”

But the State Business Council feels otherwise.

“We remain unconvinced that the FCA should have been, or needed to be, expanded,” said Ken Pokalsky, vice-president of the group, which represents 3,000 member companies both large and small.

He said the Business Council provided the Legislature with bill language that would have more narrowly addressed knowing failure to file tax returns. But he said that the Legislature insisted on broader language where the “exact meaning, and limitations, are unclear.”

There was one victory for business interests: The law applies retroactively to tax obligations “knowingly concealed or knowingly avoided” on or after May 1, 2020. The Legislature’s original bills would have applied to intentional failures to file taxes dating back 10 years.

New York to become the first US state to ban fossil fuels in most new buildings Beginning Dec. 31, 2025, developers and builders will be required to comply with "zero emission construction" standards for most buildings of seven stories or fewer, said Katy Zielinski, a spokesperson for Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The budget language includes details of a tax credit expanded to some $700 million a year that is lucrative for the television and film industry. It also includes details of a deal between the Legislature and Hochul to increase Medicaid reimbursement rates at hospitals and nursing homes – though not nearly to the degree favored by the Legislature, hospital industry or the state’s major health care care workers union.

And the final agreement includes another measure that Hochul had previously vetoed in December, known as the Unmarked Burial Protection Act, which makes it more difficult for developers to build on the remains of Indigenous peoples’ ancestors. The veto had contributed to Hochul’s strained relationship with New York’s Native American tribes.