With tens of thousands of migrants having arrived in New York City in the last year, including about 530 now being housed in Cheektowaga hotels, State Attorney General Letitia James is calling on the federal government to expedite work permits for them.

James on Wednesday joined a chorus of other state politicians who want the the Department of Homeland Security to grant work authorization permits to migrants able to work.

“For generations, immigrants have come to New York seeking new opportunities for themselves and their families, and recent arrivals are no different,” James said in a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. “But bureaucratic delays and a lack of work permits are depriving new immigrants of the chance to create a better life here in America. Moreover, these delays are hurting our economy by depriving businesses of a much-needed source of labor."

Newly arrived migrants who are in the immigration process are allowed to work – however, they must await a work permit and that can take as long as 10 months.

James, along with Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, have argued that by allowing migrants to work legally, they will be able to support themselves – and need less help from the government.

"Businesses are also experiencing increasing demand for workers in key industries like food service, retail, transportation, and health care," the AG's office said in a statement. "Expediting work authorization for migrants will help meet these demands and reduce the risk that workers will be subjected to depressed wages, poor working conditions, or other violations of their rights."

At least 90,000 migrants have arrived in New York City since the spring of 2022, according to a July 19 report by the New York Times, with about 50,000 remaining in that region. With the city's homeless sheltering system overwhelmed, Mayor Eric Adams began sending some of them to other parts of New York State.

Between mid-June and the end of July, New York City bussed more than 500 migrants to Western New York. The migrants, many of them single males but also families, are being housed at New York City's expense at three Cheektowaga hotels.

The arrangement drew concerns, and later furor after two migrants were arrested on rape charges in separate incidents within the last two weeks, prompting Poloncarz to demand Adams halt sending more migrants to Buffalo.

James asked Homeland Security to grant work authorization to new arrivals who are allowed to remain in the U.S. during their asylum-seeking process, address inconsistent lengths of permitted time allowed in the U.S., automatic renewal of work permits for those legally allowed to remain and to make work permit applications with a fee waiver available online.

Dr. Myron Glick is founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center, one of the agencies working with migrants in the Buffalo region. He agreed that the work authorization process needs to be reformed.

"More people need to be immediately eligible and the process needs to be quicker," he said in a statement. "This issue is just one part of an entire system that needs to change.

"The current system of bussing asylum seekers to different localities is not working for the asylum seeker or for the communities that are welcoming them," he said. "We should treat asylum seekers the way we treat refugees, through a federally funded and organized resettlement program. We need the federal government to step in and to do better. They cannot continue to put politics over the needs of this vulnerable group and our entire community."