New York sets 7-month gas tax holiday

New York will not collect portions of the state's sales tax on sales of unleaded and diesel fuel for seven months beginning June 1, according to language included in an Assembly budget bill.

The partial gas tax holiday will run through Dec. 31 and should save consumers about $600 million, said State Sen. Tim Kennedy, D-Buffalo.

"It's especially beneficial to people in upstate New York who use their cars to travel every day," he said early Thursday afternoon.

The State Senate had proposed a holiday running from May through December, while the Assembly had proposed a year-long suspension of the gas tax, the New York Times previously reported.

Others had suggested sending a gas-tax rebate check or offering tax credits.

The state applies a tax of about 33.35 cents for each gallon of gas sold and much of this levy goes toward transportation priorities in the state.

The average price of a gallon of gas in New York is $4.28, according to AAA.

