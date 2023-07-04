ALBANY – During its final legislative session day this year on June 9, the State Senate voted 62-1 to pass a bill allowing Gov. Kathy Hochul to enter a new gaming compact with the Seneca Nation.

Later that day, word leaked that the Hochul administration’s deal with the Nation included allowing a secretly negotiated new casino in the Rochester area. As that information spread, opposition quickly emerged from Rochester lawmakers. And so, the results of the already-cast vote were altered.

Seneca gaming deal without a Rochester casino pitched to Assembly, but distrust lingered Some Assembly members now want ironclad guarantees that the final agreement signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul will not include a new, Seneca Nation-owned casino.

By the next week – when the Senate posted results of the votes online – three votes had flipped and the official tally was now 59-4. Several Rochester-area lawmakers had been allowed to retroactively recast their potentially politically damaging votes.

It was not the only instance when votes appeared to change retroactively on the Senate’s final day. A controversial bill rolling back a major campaign finance reform law was initially announced as having passed by the narrowest of margins – 32-31 – but then was recorded later that night as passing 34-29.

In the State Senate’s rules, created by the Democratic majority, there is no provision allowing votes taken by lawmakers to be retroactively altered, nor is there any rule dictating the amount of time a lawmaker has to request such a change. Yet, it is a practice that exists within the chamber.

How the secretive Seneca gaming deal stalled in Albany Top Hochul officials did not deny that a Rochester casino was part of a deal with the Seneca Nation, and on Saturday, the Assembly refused to pass the bill authorizing Hochul to enter a new compact.

It is unclear how often such vote-changing occurs, and there does not appear to be any publicly available record stating when votes have been altered. One must watch video of the original Senate vote taking place, then compare the announced result with the later-published official record.

A spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins did not respond to questions Friday.

Seneca vote

On June 7, the president of the Seneca Nation announced an “agreement in principle” had been reached on a major new casino gaming compact with Hochul’s office. That day, neither the Nation nor Hochul’s office would provide any further details about the pact to the media.

A day later, State Sen. Tim Kennedy of Buffalo introduced a bill authorizing Hochul to sign the new compact. The next day, Hochul issued a “message of necessity” allowing the Senate to vote upon the bill immediately, bypassing the normal constitutional requirement for a bill to age three days, so it may be scrutinized by lawmakers and the public.

That same day, the bill was placed on the Senate’s “non-controversial” calendar, ahead of a slew of other, more contentious bills.

On the Senate floor, Kennedy described the bill as allowing the parties to continue negotiations, but also noted that the “agreement in principle” had been struck between Hochul’s office and the Nation. Before the bill’s 62-1 passage, there was no debate, despite the fact that lawmakers did not know the details of the deal. Some lawmakers did not seem to realize they were giving final signoff to whatever deal Hochul had negotiated.

State Sen. Pamela Helming, a Republican, changed her vote to “no” three days later – after reports emerged about the Rochester casino.

“When the Senate reopened Monday, that’s when I put in my request to change my vote,” Helming told the Rochester television station WHEC, which first reported on the vote-flipping on the Seneca authorization bill.

State Sen. Tom O’Mara, a Republican, and State Sen. Samra Brouk, a Democrat, also changed their votes.

On June 14, a Brouk spokeswoman contacted The Buffalo News, stating that the newspaper had made an error by reporting that the vote had been 62-1. The Brouk spokeswoman, however, never mentioned that Brouk had retroactively changed her vote. Brouk’s office has not responded to subsequent requests for comment about when she altered her vote. O’Mara also could not be reached for comment.

Albany's final session day: Election overhaul, campaign reform rollback, reparations In the waning hours of the 2023 state legislative session, Albany lawmakers are passing bills upending local elections, rolling back a campaign finance reform, sealing criminal convictions and much more. Here's the latest.

Campaign finance rollback

Later during the session’s final day, the State Senate took up another bill that was drawing far more controversy.

The bill pushed by majority Democrats was described by critics as gutting reforms to New York’s campaign finance system: Instead of enhancing the voices of small donors, it would use taxpayer dollars to boost major ones.

Votes in the Senate usually are not close, but when a Senate official announced the result on this one, it was 32-31. Yet later that night, the tally was changed to 34-29.

The two votes that changed, according to a video of the original roll call, were Brooklyn State Sens. Jabari Brisport and Kristen Gonzalez, two liberal Democrats from New York City.

Neither lawmaker returned requests for comment. It is possible the original Senate tally of the votes was not correct. But there is another possible reason the votes flipped.

Rachael Fauss, senior policy adviser at the government reform group Reinvent Albany, said Senate leadership would not have wanted the controversial bill to pass 32-31. When a bill passes by a bare majority, any of the 32 people who voted in favor could then be individually held responsible for its passage.

“Any time there’s a razor thin vote, it’s clear that every legislator’s vote matters. It’s definitely in the interest of leadership not to have bills pass this closely,” she said. “It’s not a transparent process to negotiate with rank-and-file members behind closed doors, after the vote. Votes are supposed to be held in public.”

The bill’s sponsor, Brooklyn State Sen. Zellnor Myrie, recently told a Democratic political club in Brooklyn that he “did not feel great” about how the process of passing the bill had played out.

“I don’t love the bill,” he said. “I don’t love every piece of the bill.”

But Myrie said that Democratic leadership in the Legislature would have scrapped the state’s new publicly funded elections system altogether if the major alterations were not made, and that as chair of the Senate Elections Committee, he chose to “salvage” the system.

Myrie also defended the bill, saying a “frank conversation” had not been had on its particulars. He said the state bill would implement the “same exact system” of publicly funded elections as has existed for decades in New York City.

But that is not the case: Campaign donation limits in New York City elections are vastly lower than those for state offices.