The Community Acton Organization of WNY has received $100,000 from the New York Department of State to start a fund to provide housing assistance to 100 low-income families and residents of Buffalo's East Side.

Secretary of State Robert Rodriguez announced the grant Wednesday at a press conference at the CAO office on Jewett Avenue.

The fund will address housing insecurity for homeowners and renters on the East Side, Rodriguez said.

“Part of our mission at the Department of State is to help individuals and families get out of poverty, and through that we need to work together with our partners to accomplish that mission,” Rodriguez said. “And that’s where community action organizations step in.”

The money will be disbursed by CAO of WNY as $1,000 individual grants.

Eligible residents include those who have at least one source of income and earn up to 200% of the federal poverty level, which varies by family size, said Brandi Haynes, vice president of Adult Services for CAO of WNY.

“With apartments going to market rate or 10% above market rate, a lot of low-income families cannot afford to move or sustain themselves right now,” Haynes said.

The program started two weeks ago and about 10 families have gone through the application process. They should have their grant money within two weeks, she said.

East Buffalo has been an historically underserved community, Rodriguez said at the press conference. He said the Covid-19 pandemic and mass shooting on May 14, 2022, at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue worsened the disparities the community faces when it comes to housing and food insecurity.

“At the Department of State, we’re thankful that we can rely on our partners and support them during those critical times to make sure that those services reach the residents in need right here in Buffalo, East Buffalo and across the state,” Rodriguez said.

Buffalo's housing crisis: 'Lots of evictions' and few affordable places for those struggling to make ends meet Residents are still recovering from the economic impact of Covid and can’t make ends meet, the experts said. Evictions have become a problem, especially since the end of the state's Covid-related eviction moratorium, which expired January 2022.

Regional housing advocates told The Buffalo News earlier this spring that housing affordability hit a crisis point last year, after a pandemic freeze on evictions ended. Median rents in the Buffalo metropolitan area jumped by more than 9%, according to real estate site Zillow. Median home listing prices jumped by more than a quarter in the last five years, to more than $200,000.

Rodriguez said he believes the grants will help keep struggling residents in their homes. In addition to the fund, he said the goal is to invest $50 million in the East Side, a measure Gov. Kathy Hochul announced in June.

“We know how important housing is to achieving self-sufficiency and financial empowerment," Rodriguez said, "and when families progress our entire state moves forward."