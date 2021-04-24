New York resumes J&J shots at state vaccine sites

Vaccine sites run by New York State will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine immediately, following Friday’s CDC and FDA lifting of a pause on the vaccine over concerns about rare blood clots.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said in a press release Saturday that world-renowned public health experts reviewed the data and reaffirmed the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was safe to use.

“The vaccine is the weapon that will win the war against Covid and allow everyone to resume normalcy, and we have three proven vaccines at our disposal. I urge every New Yorker to take whichever one is available to them first,” Cuomo said in a statement.

The Centers for Disease Control and Food and Drug Administration halted use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 13 after reports of six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in vaccine recipients. More than 6.8 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have been administered. Low blood platelet levels have been reported in 15 cases.

The federal agencies in a joint press release on Friday said the chance of getting a condition known as thrombosis-thrombocytopenia syndrome from the vaccine is very low.

"The data has shown the vaccine's known benefits far outweigh the potential and extremely rare risks,” said Dr. Howard Zucker, state health commissioner.

