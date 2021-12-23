New York releases parts of stadium study commissioned by Buffalo Bills

The state for the first time on Thursday released part of a study commissioned by the Buffalo Bills that considered possible sites for a new stadium.

State and team officials had previously refused to make public the study because it was produced on behalf of the Bills by consultants CAA ICON and Populous.

But the state on Thursday afternoon posted on the website of Empire State Development a cache of documents from the study with a note stating it was doing so with the permission of the Bills.

The team, under current owners Terry and Kim Pegula, hired the major sports consulting firms to conduct their own extensive review of possible stadium sites.

That analysis, completed in late 2019, determined a stadium built near downtown would cost as much as $1 billion more than a new venue constructed in Orchard Park.

That’s because it would take longer to build at the Buffalo site, which would require costly additional work on utilities and roads into and near the property.

