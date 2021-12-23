New York releases parts of stadium study commissioned by Buffalo Bills

The state for the first time on Thursday released part of a study commissioned by the Buffalo Bills that considered possible sites for a new stadium.
State and team officials had previously refused to make public the study because it was produced on behalf of the Bills by consultants CAA ICON and Populous.
But the state on Thursday afternoon posted on the website of Empire State Development a cache of documents from the study with a note stating it was doing so with the permission of the Bills.
New York State's economic development agency on Thursday made public portions of four documents that were part of a study commissioned by the Buffalo Bills on possible sites for a new stadium.
The team, under current owners Terry and Kim Pegula, hired the major sports consulting firms to conduct their own extensive review of possible stadium sites.
That analysis, completed in late 2019, determined a stadium built near downtown would cost as much as $1 billion more than a new venue constructed in Orchard Park.
That’s because it would take longer to build at the Buffalo site, which would require costly additional work on utilities and roads into and near the property.
The report includes images attributed to Populous of what an imagined new stadium could look like in each of the sites it reviewed.
Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, had previously insisted the team had no intention of releasing the privately commissioned 2019 study, though the Bills have shared it with government negotiators.
A group of Republican and Conservative members of the Erie County Legislature previously introduced a resolution directing PSE, the state and the county to publicly release the report.
Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, said the county does not possess a copy of the report commissioned by the Bills.
Empire State Development's posting of the closely held documents comes after the agency received several public-records requests seeking their disclosure and after Investigative Post filed a lawsuit seeking their release.
The state had earlier released its own report, produced by the consultant AECOM, which recommended constructing a new stadium over renovating Highmark Stadium but did not argue for either an Orchard Park or Buffalo site.
This is a breaking news update. Please check back for additional updates.