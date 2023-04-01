ALBANY – State lawmakers were all but certain to miss a midnight Friday deadline to pass an on-time budget, the negotiations stalled by two contentious items at the top of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s agenda: bail reform and housing growth.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie told reporters on Thursday that, “Nothing other than bail and the housing compact has gotten any real discussions,” while Senate Majority Leader Andrea-Stewart Cousins said that talks were “in the middle of the middle.”

On Friday, Hochul told reporters that while she and legislative leaders were focused on the big-ticket items, their staffs were working “around the clock” on other matters, including climate initiatives, education, health care and capital projects.

“There’s progress being made in many areas, but in terms of what the leaders are talking about, we want to resolve these matters, and then the other areas will fall,” Hochul said.

The Senate formally adjourned until noon on Monday. Assembly members remained on call, but Republican Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay did not believe any voting was planned for that chamber this weekend.

Hochul, Heastie and Stewart-Cousins are all Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt, a North Tonawanda Republican, told reporters on Friday that he believed Senate Democrats' rejection of Hochul's chief judge nominee earlier this year had damaged the Democrats' relationships during budget negotiations.

"They're trying to send a message that the State Assembly and Senate, that they sort of run the show here," Ortt said. "I have an issue with that because most of that leadership is based solely out of New York City. And the politics that they focus on are anathema to me."

He called the left-wing of the Democratic Party in New York "extreme" and urged Hochul, who hails from Buffalo and is considered a moderate Democrat, to "stand in there and make sure that this budget attempts to be a budget that works for all New Yorkers."

One budget bill – approving payment of the state’s outstanding debt service – did pass the Assembly earlier this week and the Senate on Friday.

The parties have the option of passing a temporary budget “extender” bill ensuring state employees will be paid as negotiations run late. The parties face a deadline at the end of the day Monday to either pass a budget or an extender to ensure such payments are issued.

Hochul wants to amend a bail reform law passed in 2019, which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanors and some nonviolent felony charges. Hochul – who also made amending the law a top priority in 2022 budget negotiations – this year is trying to change a provision she believes creates confusion for judges deciding whether to set bail for criminal defendants.

The governor is trying to change a provision of the 2019 law requiring judges to use the "least restrictive" means to ensure a defendant returns to court. She said that would avoid confusion with other parts of law giving judges greater discretion over whether to require bail in violent felony or serious misdemeanor cases.

"I want to remove any question about whether a judge has discretion to set bail," Hochul said during a recent news conference. "I want to make it absolutely clear that judges have both the authority and the accountability for these important decisions."

Democrats that run the Assembly and Senate have resisted making further changes to the law, and intentionally omitted Hochul’s proposal in their one-house budget plans released in mid-March. But Politico reported this week that Heastie was softening on the issue: The Assembly had brought language to the budget negotiating table altering the state bail laws by removing, for some offenses, the “least restrictive means” standard.

Since that report, some Assembly Democrats have stated the intention of standing their ground and resisting changes to the law.

Ortt slammed the Democratic-controlled Legislature for holding up the budget over Hochul's proposed change to the the bail law.

"I can't think of anything more modest that would have any actual impact," Ortt said. "And even that is too much for Assembly and Senate Democrats, even though public safety remains at the top of New Yorkers' concerns."

Hochul’s other big-ticket item is a plan to build 800,000 units of housing in New York over a decade. At issue is an aspect that would allow developers to bypass local zoning restrictions if housing growth did not occur quickly enough in a given locality. Under the plan, every upstate municipality would have to grow its existing housing stock by 1% every three years. In Erie County, that works out to roughly 4,400 new homes by 2026.

The Assembly and Senate scrapped that idea in their one-house budget proposals. Instead, legislative Democrats want to provide $500 million in incentives for local governments to hit growth goals. But supporters of Hochul’s plan say that, especially for affluent suburbs prone to resisting new development, the incentive will not work.

On Friday, the watchdog groups Reinvent Albany and Citizens Budget Commission released a report finding that there was $14.8 billion in proposed “lump sum” pots of money in Hochul’s budget proposal – including $8 billion in Covid-19 emergency pots of money – that would not be subject to review by Comptroller Tom DiNapoli’s office.

The report found that the Legislature’s one-house budget bills included a Senate proposal creating two, $1 billion lump sum funds for distressed hospitals, which members of the Senate would have a role in later distributing.

Rachael Fauss, senior policy adviser for Reinvent Albany, said that $2 billion for hospitals in the Senate budget was new this year. She called the language outlining the requirements for how the funds would be spent “broad and vague.”

The watchdog groups define “lump sums” as pots of money allowing spending for a broad range of projects or purposes – determined and allocated after the Legislature and Hochul have already approved the funds in the budget.

DiNapoli said on Friday that the final budget should meet "high standards of transparency" and urged the Legislature "to reject the proposed changes, which eliminate competitive bidding requirements and oversight by my office of nearly $13 billion in spending.”