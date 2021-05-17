New York is rolling back Covid rules. What you need to know about going maskless

New York State is adopting the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing. Here is what Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday:

• Effective Wednesday, fully vaccinated people can stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds.

• Masks will still be required on public transit, in nursing homes, schools, health care facilities, schools, homeless shelters and correctional facilities.

• Private venues may still require people to wear masks.

• As of Wednesday, most capacity restrictions will be lifted on restaurants, retail, offices and museums.

• The outdoor food and beverage curfew was lifted effective Monday. The indoor food and beverage curfew will be lifted May 31.

• The indoor gathering limit is being increased to 250 people. The indoor residential gathering limit is going up to 50 people.

• County fairs will all be allowed to open at 6 feet social distancing. Fairs will still need approval from local health departments.

• Stadiums can choose to require all spectators to be vaccinated if they want, and social distancing rules will not be required in vaccinated fan sections.

• Immunocompromised and unvaccinated people should continue to wear masks.

Matt Glynn

