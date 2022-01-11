New York: Health departments swamped by Omicron can stop Covid contact tracing

ALBANY – New York's health commissioner on Tuesday said overwhelmed county health departments will no longer have to do contact tracing of people who test positive for Covid, a once vital tool that many other areas of the world are already retreating from in the Omicron variant era.
Localities can continue doing the work if they so choose, but Albany will no longer require it.
Dr. Mary Bassett, the state health commissioner, said the Omicron variant – which accounts for more than 90% of cases upstate – has a much shorter incubation period than, for instance, the Delta variant. That, in turn, means there is a “very short window for (contact tracing) intervention to disrupt transmission,’’ she said.
Additionally, counties can use the resources and staff they now deploy for contact tracing on other Covid response efforts, such as vaccinations and testing.
“The big change for New Yorkers is that if you test positive you should no longer expect a call from your health department,’’ Bassett said in her remote appearance from Buffalo Tuesday morning during a Covid briefing with Gov. Kathy Hochul.
Instead, the health department tomorrow will be issuing specific guidance about isolation and quarantine for people who test positive “to protect yourself, to avoid transmitting to others and to stay healthy.”
Contact tracing has meant a person testing positive for Covid would get a call from a county or state health representative, who would interview them to find out possible other people with whom they've been in contact. Those people would then be contacted to get tested and quarantine.
While people hospitalized with Covid are still rising, Hochul said Tuesday there may be a “glimmer of hope” in data the past several days showing a decline in the Covid positivity rates statewide.
Support Local Journalism
Hochul, at her Manhattan office, said the numbers suggest the Covid peak of cases may be plateauing. She cautioned, however, that the numbers are still high – 18.6%, or 48,686 people, tested positive yesterday, not including at-home testing results.
“We’re not at the end,’’ Hochul said.
Hochul sought to highlight the declining positivity rates, though her optimism comes at a time when the state over the weekend halted non-emergency procedures across all of the Finger Lakes, Central New York and the Mohawk Valley because of high Covid levels and declining hospital bed capacity.
“There is an end in sight," she proclaimed. The state’s daily Covid numbers have shown declines each day since last Wednesday, when the rate was at 22.48 percent.
Still, hospitalization numbers are of concern. On Monday, 12,540 were hospitalized with Covid, up 518 from the day before and the highest since the end of April 2020. In New York hospitals and nursing homes, the Covid death count was 160 yesterday.
Hochul said downstate hospitalization rates are showing improvement, and that upstate hospitalization levels appear to be about two weeks behind those of downstate. Upstate regions have lower vaccination levels.
The state began a new campaign Tuesday to get young children vaccinated. Hochul noted that 91 percent of children between five and 11-years-old in hospitals with Covid are unvaccinated.
“This is why parents should look at their children when they come home from school and say, ‘Do I really want to visit my most precious person in my entire life … in the hospital today, tomorrow or in the future?' That is the risk that these children are exposed to if they’re not vaccinated,’’ she said.
As of Monday, 32.2% of five to 11-olds have gotten their first vaccine dose, while 73.4% of those age 12 to 17 have gotten at least one vaccine dose, the state health department said.