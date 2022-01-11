New York: Health departments swamped by Omicron can stop Covid contact tracing

Still, hospitalization numbers are of concern. On Monday, 12,540 were hospitalized with Covid, up 518 from the day before and the highest since the end of April 2020. In New York hospitals and nursing homes, the Covid death count was 160 yesterday.

Hochul said downstate hospitalization rates are showing improvement, and that upstate hospitalization levels appear to be about two weeks behind those of downstate. Upstate regions have lower vaccination levels.

The state began a new campaign Tuesday to get young children vaccinated. Hochul noted that 91 percent of children between five and 11-years-old in hospitals with Covid are unvaccinated.

“This is why parents should look at their children when they come home from school and say, ‘Do I really want to visit my most precious person in my entire life … in the hospital today, tomorrow or in the future?' That is the risk that these children are exposed to if they’re not vaccinated,’’ she said.

As of Monday, 32.2% of five to 11-olds have gotten their first vaccine dose, while 73.4% of those age 12 to 17 have gotten at least one vaccine dose, the state health department said.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.