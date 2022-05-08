 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tests positive for Covid-19, is asymptomatic and isolating

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she tested positive Sunday with Covid-19 and is asymptomatic.

“Thankfully, I’m vaccinated and boosted,” she tweeted shortly before 2 p.m.

Hochul, 63 and a new grandmother, wrote that she plans to isolate and work remotely this week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

She encouraged all New Yorkers to get vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, and get tested and stay home if they don’t feel well.

Hochul – who became governor Aug. 24, after then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned during a sexual abuse scandal – presides over a state hit hard during the pandemic, particularly at the start in 2020 and after last Christmas.

A second Omicron surge struck around Passover, Easter and the last weeks of Ramadan and continues to roll through most counties, including those in Western New York. Its damage, however, has been limited in a state where better treatments, high vaccination rates and prior infections have combined to create higher-than-ever Covid-19 immunity among state residents.

People are also reading…

The BA.2 subvariant has driven the latest surge.

After Easter, the five-county Western New York region had 89 Covid-positive patients hospitalized, including 10 in intensive care units. Last Thursday, hospitalizations reached 200 – but that included just 6, or 3%, in ICUs.

During the Omicron BA.1 variant surge, hospitalizations peaked Jan. 18, when 701 Covid patients were hospitalized, including 101, or about 14.4%, in intensive care.

email: sscanlon@buffnews.com

Twitter: @BNrefresh@ScottBScanlon

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

I'm a Genesee County native and Syracuse University grad who covered business at the (Binghamton) Press & Sun-Bulletin and at The Morning Call in Allentown, Pennsylvania. I joined The Buffalo News in September 2021, covering the business of health care.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: UB plan to create a destination James Joyce museum gets boost with federal grant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News