New York demands Senecas pay more than $500 million immediately or face collection

State officials are doubling down on efforts to collect more than $500 million they say the Seneca Nation owes New York under a casino revenue sharing agreement.

The state warned the Senecas in a letter this week to pay up by Wednesday or face “enforcement and collection efforts.”

The state and Seneca Nation battled in federal court for years until reaching an agreement earlier this year for the Senecas to turn over $539.7 million in disputed casino revenue payments by Jan. 22.

But some Senecas said Seneca President Matthew B. Pagels acted on the agreement without properly consulting Nation members, and the Nation’s 16-member Council decided in February to authorize release of the funds only until after the federal government completes a review of the revenue-sharing arrangement between the state and the Senecas.

That review is ongoing, and Pagels on Friday said it was not the time for state officials to “revert to bullying and greed.”

Pagels said the review by the National Indian Gaming Commission was out of the Senecas hands, and he urged the state not to circumvent the review.

