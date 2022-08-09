Every county in the state is being directed to come up with its own domestic terrorism prevention plan, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Tuesday.

The move comes in response to what Hochul described as a troubling surge in domestic terrorism and violent extremism typified by the racist mass shooting at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14.

In virtual remarks during a two-day threat assessment and management summit, Hochul called on counties to devise plans to combat acts of domestic terrorism that are frequently planned and disseminated on social media and other internet forums.

"In the wake of the horrific domestic terror attack in my hometown of Buffalo, I committed to New Yorkers that we will confront the scourge of domestic terror head-on," Hochul said. "New York is providing local governments with the tools they need to address the threat of domestic terror and targeted violence, so we can prevent tragedies before they even occur."

The governor said counties will each receive $10 million to assist in the creation and management of their own behavioral assessment management teams comprised of local law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials and others who will assist in identifying potential purveyors of terroristic violence.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In June, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced the formation of a unit aimed at monitoring such threats in an effort to prevent future mass shootings.

“The Erie County Sheriff’s Office Behavioral Threat Assessment Team continues to move forward with its organization and training,” Garcia said in a statement Tuesday.

“Some team members have been actively participating in networking opportunities and setting the groundwork well ahead of the governor’s deadline. Erie County is in this position because of the collaborative work among my office and the members of the Erie County Legislature. I believe we are in an advantageous position to apply for funding next year and to continue protecting the people of Erie County,” he added.

The county Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services will also partner with the sheriff’s team to address the threat assessment, said Peter Anderson, press secretary to County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Hochul said state police will create a new unit within the New York State Intelligence Center dedicated to tracking domestic violence extremism and monitoring social media as part of the effort.

Meanwhile, the two-day summit is being hosted by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and its Office of Counter Terrorism at the State Emergency Preparedness Center in Oneida County.