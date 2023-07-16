ALBANY – During its first year of existence, the state’s new ethics and lobbying watchdog agency launched three new investigations, opening inquiries at a slower rate than its much-criticized predecessor had in recent years.

The new agency did not bring any enforcement action during its first year, leveling no penalty against the more than 300,000 state public officials and thousands of lobbyists it’s charged with regulating.

The Commission on Ethics and Lobbying and Government (COELIG), came into being on July 8, 2022. The slow start in launching investigations was a result of significant staff turnover during the transition, according to commission spokeswoman Emily DeSantis.

Over 11 months, the new agency received 149 tips, complaints or reports alleging potential wrongdoing, according to monthly operations reports. In response, the body launched three full investigations, sending three letters to targets – known as “15-day letters” – asking them to respond to allegations, according to the agency.

Those three new investigations did not target any current elected official or state employee, according to the agency.

The three 15-day letters were sent in early 2023, and all went to former state executive branch officials and employees. In addition, two cases originally begun by the predecessor agency, the Joint Commission on Public Ethics (JCOPE), have reached the stage where a due process hearings have been scheduled.

One of those hearings is set to be held in September, according to court filings. The target of the allegations: Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

The predecessor agency, JCOPE, was not known for investigative vigor. But during its final two full years in operation, the body had been more active than the new one has been so far.

In 2020, JCOPE launched 13 full investigations and sent 22 of the 15-day letters. In 2021, that commission launched eight full investigations and sent 15 letters, according to state records.

During its 11-year existence, JCOPE was often criticized for lacking independence from the elected officials it regulated. In the wake of sexual harassment allegations that forced Cuomo’s resignation in August 2021, Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to disband and replace JCOPE with a more independent body.

But government reform groups slammed an April 2022 law creating the new commission, the result of a Hochul compromise with a Legislature reluctant to relinquish influence over the body. While there were significant changes, reform groups argued that because commissioners would still be appointed by top state elected officials, the new body would continue to lack independence.

“Our expectations for this commission were not high, knowing that the commissioners were still appointed by elected officials,” said Rachael Fauss, a senior policy adviser at the government reform group Reinvent Albany. “I will say, there does seem to be a recognition that this commission needs to work very hard to prove itself. We’re not really seeing it yet in practice, in terms of tough investigations. But at least at a policy level right now, they seem to be putting in place the right rules and discussing in detail how to be less secretive.”

The new commission did not conduct a hiring search before announcing Sanford Berland’s appointment as its executive director in December. No one else was interviewed. The commissioners’ rationale was that they could “not delay their important work on behalf of New Yorkers” by conducting a broader search. Berland had served as the executive director of the prior ethics agency since April 2021, and stayed on as interim leader before being hired to a full, four-year term.

Other staff vacancies are the main reason for the lack of new investigations, according to the agency. Key staffers from JCOPE departed during the transition, and for several months, only two people worked in the investigations and enforcement unit. The two people now leading the division were hired in April.

By law, the new commission was required to release an annual report detailing its work by April 1. The report has been delayed, and now isn’t expected until September – another result of staff turnover, according to the agency.

One clear priority for Berland, however, has been implementing a new ethics training program, a demanding and time-consuming mandate of the 2022 law requiring a thirty-fold increase in the number of state officials and employees required to undergo ethics training every year. Since the law’s expansion, more than 50,000 state officials have undergone the training, according to the agency.

During its first year, staff has also focused on a comprehensive review of prior ethics and lobbying regulations and advisory opinions – to ensure it conforms with the new ethics law – as well as formulating and implementing a plan to increase agency staffing levels by 40%. There were several new transparency initiatives, and the agency has been adjusting to complying with the state’s Freedom of Information Law, which had not covered the prior ethics agency.

Tips dismissed

Under the 2022 law creating the new ethics body, launching investigations was meant to become easier.

The 2011 law creating JCOPE allowed a minority of the body’s commissioners to secretly veto the commencement of a full-blown inquiry. Cuomo appointed six of that body’s 14 commissioners, and for most of its existence, the body directed little scrutiny toward him.

The law creating the new commission eliminated the special voting rules, easing the path to begin full investigations. And unlike the prior commission, staff at the new body can now itself elevate a preliminary inquiry into a full investigation – without seeking the consent of the commissioners.

At a meeting in late June, Commission Chairman Frederick Davie indicated that the commissioners so far have never spiked an investigation staff wanted to pursue.

“I would hope that that will never happen on my watch,” Davie said.

On April 19, the ethics commission announced the hiring of Brian Weinberg as director of investigations and enforcement and Michael Antolini as deputy director. Weinberg is now interviewing candidates to fill the four remaining positions in the division.

Despite lacking staff at the top of the investigations division for several months – a reason cited for the lack of new inquiries – commission staff during that period dismissed more than 90 tips and complaints alleging wrongdoing.

According to state data, during its first 11 months, the staff or commissioners closed 105 matters. While some were dismissed because they were clearly outside the commission’s jurisdiction, a majority were not outside its purview, state data indicates.

“Our reduced investigations staff continued to review and collect evidence in matters that came before the commission,” said DeSantis, the agency spokeswoman. “When the information collected in the preliminary review process or otherwise required that staff recommend that a matter be closed, staff made that recommendation to the commission. Our new investigations leadership team is moving full speed ahead on investigative matters.”

The body does not have endless time to investigate complaints. Under state law, a person who leaves state government must be notified of a potential ethics investigation within two years, or else is no longer subject to the body’s jurisdiction. A similar two-year statute of limitations pertains to lobbyists.

The agency says it’s “mindful of all jurisdictional periods and related timing issues.”

Enforcement actions

At a meeting in October, the new agency’s commissioners voted to continue all investigations that JCOPE had launched, a move meant to allow the new agency not to repeat time-consuming legal steps.

None of those investigations, however, have yielded an enforcement action or a settlement penalizing a state employee or lobbyist.

While most of those matters remain confidential, details of one high-profile case have emerged in court filings: an inquiry into whether Cuomo illegally used government staff to help write a book about his response to the the Covid-19 pandemic that earned him $5 million.

JCOPE planned a hearing where Cuomo would face allegations of misusing state resources for personal benefit, but was disbanded before the hearing could occur. The new commission scheduled a hearing for June, but that has been delayed by a Cuomo lawsuit. The ex-governor alleges the new commission’s structure is unconstitutional, and the ethics enforcement case targeting Cuomo must cease.

A judge’s ruling on the commission’s legality is expected by mid-August. The ethics commission hearing on the Cuomo book deal is scheduled to occur Sept. 26, although the outcome of the lawsuit could again upend plans.

The commission’s Cuomo-related cases will not test whether the new body is independent of current elected officials, including Hochul and leaders in the Legislature. Still, Fauss said, cases involving the ex-governor will be an early litmus test.

“If you’re not going to hold the former administration accountable,” she said, “you’re certainly not going to hold the current one accountable.”