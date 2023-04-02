Scientists have concluded that sweeping changes are needed to avoid environmental disaster in the near future.

Amid New York climate battle, here's how opposing natural gas, electric grid plans would affect you With only days until the April 1 budget deadline, New York lawmakers are racing to find a compromise on a climate and energy plan. The outcome will fundamentally change the state economy and daily life for millions. Here is how each of the proposals would affect your household.

The most recent report from the United Nations’ Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned that world leaders will have to “massively fast-track climate efforts” to prevent irreversible consequences, from sea-level rise and heatwaves to melting polar ice caps.

For thousands of Western New Yorkers, however, some of those efforts – such as an en masse transition to electric vehicles and heat systems – raise a vital regional question: How will these technologies work in winter weather?

The answer is optimistic, many scientists and climate activists say, though not without risk.

New York’ State's aggressive and much-debated climate plan calls for phasing out fossil fuels in power plants, home heating systems and transportation over the next 30 years.

'A cascading failure': Blizzard that left tens of thousands without heat hit some in Buffalo harder While there is scant data available, the historic storm appears to have had a particularly devastating impact on Black people in the city.

Full implementation, over the long term, could keep Buffalo homes warm for days, even during long winter power failures, according to a new report by the Brooklyn-based think tank Win Climate. Before that point, however, residents will need to adapt to new technologies and mindsets, while the state will need to massively expand its electrical grid.

“This is such a hopeful message,” said Ellen Banks, the conservation chair for the Sierra Club Atlantic Chapter, during a news conference to announce the report. “We’ve been hearing so many hopeless messages since December.”

According to reports by the New York Independent System Operator, the apolitical agency that oversees New York’s electric grid, electricity in the state is already quite reliable at a time when nationwide blackouts have surged in frequency and duration. A recent analysis by The Wall Street Journal found that major blackout events increased by more than 60% between 2015 and 2020.

Downed power lines, equipment failures and power plant disruptions can all lead to outages during storms. So, too, can unexpected spikes in consumer demand.

The Christmas weekend blizzard caused power failures on both fronts: In the Buffalo Niagara region, downed power lines and frozen substations cut off power to more than 100,000 homes and businesses. Across huge swaths of the U.S. South and Northeast, homes also lost electricity when low temperatures disrupted operations at coal and gas power plants, and demand surged far beyond typical levels.

Investments in resilience

New York’s climate plan will address many of those failings, climate activists have argued as part of a last-minute push to bolster the more aggressive proposals in the state climate plan. On Wednesday, a coalition of local climate and progressive groups, including PUSH Buffalo, Open Buffalo and the Sierra Club, unveiled a new report that underscores the plan’s investments in the grid. One day later, statewide advocates held a news conference that addressed, among other topics, reliability issues and electrification.

New York’s landmark 2019 climate act mandates that the state economy slash greenhouse gas emissions to 85% below 1990 levels by 2050, and achieve 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. A group called the Climate Action Council, comprising state agency officials, scientists and representatives from both environmental and industry organizations, spent three years developing a plan for meeting those goals.

“The Climate Action Council spent a tremendous amount of effort looking at this issue of reliability,” said Cornell University ecologist Robert Howarth, who served on the council and helped draft the state plan. “And we would not have put this forward as the proposal for the state if we were not 100% convinced that it can be done. … This plan is doable, it is not high risk at all.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Among other measures, the state’s climate plan – and many of the proposals now before the governor and state legislature – would drive substantial new investments in transmission and distribution networks, on top of existing state and federal funds. National Grid is already upgrading its network to meet the state's climate goals, a company representative told the Buffalo Common Council in March, with a focus on "enhancing grid resiliency" during "extreme weather events."

The plan will also incentivize, and later require, the adoption of all-electric heating systems and personal vehicles. In combination, the two technologies can continue to heat homes long after the power goes out, according to local climate groups’ Wednesday report. The 32-page analysis was conducted by Win Climate, a New York City-based collective of data scientists, and funded by a small, progressive grant-making organization called the Spring Street Climate Fund.

National Grid: Snow and high wind overwhelmed Buffalo substations, but power now restored "We’ve never had this. Even though we get snow in Buffalo, from November to March, we’ve never had it blow to the degree it did," said Kenneth Kujawa, National Grid regional director for Western New York.

Electric heating systems, such as air or geothermal heat pumps, operate well in temperatures as cold as minus-11 degrees. They can also, unlike gas furnaces, run off a midsized electric car battery. Win Climate calculates that in homes that are well-sealed and insulated – another major emphasis of the state climate plan – EV-powered heat pumps can keep residents warm for days without power, even during prolonged cold spells.

Of course, that requires homeowners and landlords take advantage of weatherization programs and incentives.

A recent regulatory filing by the state Utility Intervention Unit, which relays consumer concerns to utility companies and policymakers, said that full electrification may prove “unsafe or untenable” in the state’s coldest and most outage-prone regions.

But for Dawn Wells-Clyburn, the executive director of PUSH Buffalo, the plan represents an opportunity to better protect the region’s low-income communities and communities of color, which bear the brunt of both climate change and environmental pollution.

“When you look at the folks who passed away during the blizzard, most of them represented communities of color,” Wells-Clyburn said. “I think what we're saying is, let's get the investment, get prepared, have the grid ready, so that … these communities won't be impacted severely in the way that they have been for years.”

Supply and demand

The rapid electrification of New York’s economy could also strain the electric grid in other ways – introducing new and separate issues around winter storm preparedness.

The state climate plan aims to replace fossil fuel power plants with renewable sources at the same time that millions of newly electric buildings and vehicles plug into the grid. To keep up with that surge in demand, New York will need to create, store and move far more electricity, with no project delays or other unplanned complications.

This is fully possible over the next seven years, said Kevin Lanahan, vice president for external affairs and corporate communications at the New York Independent System Operator. Work has already begun, for instance, on a new high-voltage, underground cable connecting New York City with Canadian clean energy sources.

Beyond 2030, however, the agency expects winter energy demand to spike to unprecedented levels. That will require a massive expansion of the system, as well as new – and as of now, nonexistent – battery technologies that can store electricity for long periods of time to compensate for the intermittency of wind and solar sources.

In conversations with journalists and policymakers, the agency has emphasized that there may be a future need for flexibility should supply and demand get too far out of sync. Emergency braking measures are built into both the climate plan and existing statute.

“We’re cleaning up and transitioning the system pursuant to state mandates,” Lanahan said. “We just want to make sure we’re doing so while maintaining reliability in a smart, responsible fashion.”

Experts widely agree that a safe, reliable transition to clean energy is possible, regardless of winter weather.

In a 2021 policy paper, representatives from 19 grid operators across the eastern and central U.S., including the New York Independent System Operator, specified that technical challenges to greening and expanding the grid should not “serve as a barrier.”

Climate activists blame fossil fuel industry groups for instigating what they call undue public concern about grid reliability in winter weather.

“I don't think they've been bashful about using their resources to tell their version of the story,” said Clarke Gocker, PUSH Buffalo’s director of policy and strategy. “They’ve cast doubt on the ability of the energy system to accommodate this transition – and then on the impact it could have on workers and communities.”