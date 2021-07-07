 Skip to main content
New York City man charged with reckless driving following injury accident in Newfane
A New York City man was charged Wednesday with reckless driving and other vehicle and traffic law violations following an accident at Lockport Olcott and Wilson Burt roads in Newfane that injured the driver of another vehicle, according to the Niagara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, who were called to the scene of the accident at 4:42 p.m., said 26-year-old Muhammad Bilal was traveling east on Wilson Burt Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign at Lockport Olcott Road. Bilal's vehicle struck the driver's side of a northbound vehicle on Lockport Olcott Road, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The driver had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Olcott Volunteer Fire Company, deputies said.

The woman, whose identity was not released, was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center, where she was admitted with non-life-threatening injuries. 

