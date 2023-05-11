New York lawmakers amended the 2022 Concealed Carry Improvement Act while passing the state budget to try and address ongoing legal challenges from gun rights advocates in federal courts.

Pastors are now permitted to carry firearms at their church, Jonathan D. Hitsous, assistant solicitor general for the state, wrote to the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit.

Two WNY pastors sue to allow concealed carry of guns in their churches The Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo said in court papers that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms.

State lawmakers also amended the concealed carry law to permit “persons responsible for security” to carry guns at places of worship, and to narrow prohibitions on firearms to public areas of Catskill and Adirondack Parks, and not privately held land within the parks.

The wording changes were included in legislation approved May 3 as part of state budget negotiations. The changes also address a few lawsuits, including one brought by two Western New York pastors, the Rev. Jimmie Hardaway Jr. of Trinity Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and Bishop Larry A. Boyd of Open Praise Full Gospel Baptist Church in Buffalo.

Lawyers for the state wrote last week to the U.S. Court of Appeals to say that the changes to the law make moot at least some of those legal challenges.

Preliminary injunction granted against state’s ban on carrying firearms outside home A judge has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the “private property exclusion” in the state’s gun control law that includes an attempt to ban carrying firearms on private property unless the owners consent, as well as in places like parks and public transit.

An attorney for the pastors said he and other lawyers were reviewing the amendments.

“We are considering the effects of this new law and anticipate sharing our views with the court in the coming days,” said attorney David H. Thompson of Cooper & Kirk, a Washington, D.C., firm.

Among the key elements of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act is a ban on carrying a gun in “sensitive locations,” including schools, bars, medical facilities, stadiums, government buildings and houses of worship.

The pastors were among several plaintiffs across the state who filed separate federal lawsuits in 2022 opposing provisions of the new concealed weapons law.

Those cases have become another pivotal legal battleground in the national debate over the Second Amendment and gun control.

The fight over gun control in New York has intensified since a white supremacist killed 10 people in Buffalo in a shooting spree inside a Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022. The massacre was followed 10 days later by an elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that resulted in 19 children and two adults being killed.

Mass shootings have happened at a rate of more than once a week in 2023, with the latest on Saturday at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, where eight people were killed by a gunman who had made posts on social media espousing white supremacist and neo-Nazi views.

Meanwhile, gun rights groups are pushing hard to build on a major win from the summer when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down parts of New York’s longstanding Sullivan Law on carrying concealed weapons. The justices ruled that the old law was too vague and violated the Second Amendment.

New York lawmakers responded quickly with the Concealed Carry Improvement Act, which attempted to address the court’s concerns and took effect Sept. 1.

Gun control groups and states with similar license processes for carrying handguns have rallied around New York’s new law. More than 30 amicus briefs on both sides of the issue have been filed, with the lawsuits pending before the Second Circuit.

In October, Hardaway and Boyd sued in federal court to block enforcement of the house of worship ban, citing the need to defend themselves and their congregations against the possibility of attacks like the 2015 racist mass shooting at a Charleston, S.C., church that killed nine people.

They argued that the state’s prohibition against carrying a concealed gun in church violated their Second Amendment right to bear arms. They also asked a federal judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow them to continue carrying concealed weapons in their churches, while the judge considers whether the state’s ban infringes on the Second Amendment. Two pro-gun groups, the Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation, are named as plaintiffs along with the pastors.

Judge orders temporary block on enforcement of place of worship gun ban U.S District Court Judge John L. Sinatra Jr.'s temporary restraining order stops the new concealed carry restrictions that took effect Sept. 1 inside churches and other places of worship.

U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra granted the temporary restraining order. His order was suspended in December on an appeal to the Second Circuit. The Supreme Court in January affirmed the Second Circuit’s decision to vacate a stay in a parallel case out of Syracuse with related issues. The justices, however, did not express any opinion on the merits of that case.

While the amendments approved by state legislators and signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul allow pastors to carry firearms at their church, that right does not extend to worshippers, according to Hitsous, the assistant solicitor general for the state.

“Plaintiffs do not purport to raise Second Amendment claims on behalf of their congregants, and there is no authority for third-party standing in such circumstances. Thus, plaintiffs’ action challenging the place-of-worship provision is now moot,” Hitsous said.

Western New York gun owner Brett Christian of Cheektowaga also filed a lawsuit in 2022 within days of the new concealed carry law taking effect, challenging a provision that required the consent of property owners for carrying a gun on all private property. Businesses that are silent on whether they allow guns are presumed to ban them under the new law.

Christian’s lawyers – the same as those representing the pastors – argued in court papers that the new rules “drastically changed his day-to-day life” and violated his Second Amendment “right to bear arms for self-defense.”

Christian carried his firearm nearly every day prior to the new law, including to the local gas station and a local hardware store, but rarely since, because of the imminent threat of being charged with a crime for it, according to court papers filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals, Second Circuit.

The amendments to the concealed carry law did not have any impact on the legal issues in the Christian case, Assistant Solicitor General Sara Coco said in court papers.