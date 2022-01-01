New year, similar pandemic woes as another Covid-19 surge arrives

The latest data for Western New York wasn't much better. The seven-day average positivity rate in the five-county region on Friday was 16.4%.

With at-home antigen tests in short supply and many asymptomatic cases, it is likely many thousands more have the new Omicron variant in the region.

For a number of reasons, including because the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is "extraordinarily infectious," cases are likely to continue to rise in the region at least over the next couple of weeks, said Russo, the UB infectious disease expert.

On average, depending on factors like behavior and vaccine status, prior waves of Covid have typically been about eight weeks of rising infections followed by eight weeks of those numbers falling, plus or minus two weeks, Russo said.

Russo is hopeful the Omicron wave will be a little more curtailed, with a sharper increase and decrease. Omicron is resistant, to a degree, from immunity from prior Covid infection, Russo said. And even those who've received a booster are somewhat susceptible to infection.

Cases have risen so sharply because Omicron has expanded the pool of people at risk of getting infected, Russo said.