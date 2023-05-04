A new $46 million welcome center that is set to open in Niagara Falls State Park will be named in honor of Buffalo Bills founder Ralph C. Wilson Jr., the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the foundation that bears Wilson's name announced Thursday.

The Ralph C. Wilson Foundation has contributed $8 million toward the project, continuing Wilson's legacy of support for tourism, parks and outdoor recreation, along with trail development and community revitalization in the region, said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid.

"We are grateful to the ongoing support from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation not only for this project, but to their commitment to improving the quality of life for Western New Yorkers through the development of outdoor recreation opportunities and support of many cultural institutions," Kulleseid said. "With Mr. Wilson’s name on the building, I am certain that visitors to this park will be interested to learn more about him and the contribution he and this foundation have made to our community."

Foundation Board Chair Mary Wilson, Ralph Wilson’s widow, said in a statement that it is an honor to have her husband's name on the new 28,000-square-foot facility.

The glass, steel and concrete facility, which was designed to fit in with its surroundings, will include green roof elements and a separate restroom building. It will feature an interpretive museum and new concession spaces, along with amenities that will include new accessible paths, outdoor exhibits and interpretive elements.

Meanwhile, the existing 7,000-square-foot regional administration building immediately adjacent to the facility will be adapted to include a multipurpose community room, regional archives and offices for Niagara regional interpretive staff.

The new facility will replace one that opened in 1985. Officials had been considering renovating that center until changing course in 2021 and announcing plans to replace it. The new center is expected to open this summer.