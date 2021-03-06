New Walden Galleria store draws legions of rapper Westside Gunn's fans

Alex Tolbert got to the Walden Galleria at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the opening of Buffalo Kids, the store from local rapper Westside Gunn combining his uncommon artistic taste and fashion sense.

Five hours later, Tolbert was still waiting in line with hundreds of other shoppers. He and other fans weren’t surprised so many came out to buy merchandise such as sneakers, baseball caps, sweatshirts and shorts – all featuring Gunn’s pop cultural, wrestling, football and style influences.

“He’s a marketing genius,” Tolbert said, comparing Gunn’s savviness as a self-promoter to that of pro-wrestling impresario Vince McMahon. “Everything he does is grander and grander and bigger and bigger.”

It was the kind of crowd rarely seen these days at malls, which were struggling to attract shoppers even before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Some Buffalo Kids shoppers had come from as far away as downstate New York, New Jersey and even Florida for the opening and to meet Gunn, who is media shy but happily posed for pictures with fans inside his store.