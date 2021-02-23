New vaccine appointments open at 8 a.m. Wednesday for many eligible Buffalo residents

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday , thousands of new Covid-19 vaccine appointments will become available to a majority of eligible Buffalo city residents and some Cheektowaga residents.

New York State and the federal government are teaming up to host a month-long pop-up vaccination clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave., in Buffalo, starting March 3.

The federal government is making 1,000 vaccine doses available each day for the next four weeks, making it the biggest new vaccination clinic in Erie County.

Efforts intensify to boost Covid-19 vaccinations in Buffalo A vaccination site will be set up on the East Side as efforts ramp up to reach neighborhoods with higher infection rates and more hesitancy toward it.

Doses will be made available to people who already fall in the Phase 1A or Phase 1B categories and, for at least the next two weeks, those making appointments must live in one of 10 key ZIP codes.

Those ZIP codes encompass much – but not all – of the City of Buffalo and western portions of Cheektowaga. The goal is to provide greater vaccine access to those who live in "areas of concern," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The zip codes include 14201, 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14214, 14215 and 14222.