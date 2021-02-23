 Skip to main content
New vaccine appointments open at 8 a.m. Wednesday for many eligible Buffalo residents
New vaccine appointments open at 8 a.m. Wednesday for many eligible Buffalo residents

LOCAL DELAVAN GRIDER GEE (copy)

Buffalo residents in select ZIP codes can start trying to make appointments Wednesday for Covid-19 vaccinations that will begin March 3 at the Delavan-Grider Community Center.

 Derek Gee / News file photo

Starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday , thousands of new Covid-19 vaccine appointments will become available to a majority of eligible Buffalo city residents and some Cheektowaga residents.

New York State and the federal government are teaming up to host a month-long pop-up vaccination clinic at the Delavan-Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave., in Buffalo, starting March 3.

The federal government is making 1,000 vaccine doses available each day for the next four weeks, making it the biggest new vaccination clinic in Erie County.

Doses will be made available to people who already fall in the Phase 1A or Phase 1B categories and, for at least the next two weeks, those making appointments must live in one of 10 key ZIP codes.

Those ZIP codes encompass much  but not all  of the City of Buffalo and western portions of Cheektowaga. The goal is to provide greater vaccine access to those who live in "areas of concern," said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The zip codes include 14201, 14204, 14208, 14209, 14211, 14212, 14213, 14214, 14215 and 14222.

In addition to being a resident of these ZIP codes, those seeking to get vaccinated must already be eligible for the vaccine based on the state's 1A and 1B eligibility standards. That includes those 65 and older, those with certain underlying health conditions and certain essential personnel.

Appointments can be made by going through the state website am-i-eligible.covid19vaccine.health.ny.gov, or by calling the state's Covid-19 vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

The Erie County Health Department is not making any appointments for this federal and state-sponsored clinic.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

