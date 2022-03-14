New VA hospital proposed for downtown Buffalo would be 'rightsized' facility

The current facility, which has more than 1.1 million square feet of space, had an average of 109.4 patients a day for inpatient stays in fiscal 2019, the VA said.

The number of veterans enrolled in the VA health system in Western New York is projected to shrink 15.8% by 2029, while the demand for inpatient medical and surgical services is projected to shrink 13.9%, the VA report said. The agency forecasts demand for inpatient mental health services to fall, too, while projecting an increase in demand for long-term care, rehabilitation and outpatient services.

That being the case, the VA said it makes sense for Buffalo to have a new veterans hospital better aligned with what veterans will need in coming years. The report did not say, however, how big the new Buffalo VA hospital would be or specify anything about its design.

The VA said the current hospital, which lacks central air conditioning and has rooms and hallways that are too small, "does not meet current design standards." Its infrastructure systems are failing, so the facility costs $14.1 million annually to maintain and needs $260.9 million in improvements. The VA concluded it would be more efficient in the long run to replace the existing Buffalo hospital with a new one.