New UBMD OB-GYN program can help women find the best birth control for their needs

Most people are familiar with the birth control pill, which you have to take every day. It can help with preventing pregnancy. It's also a good medication to help decrease menstrual cramping, as well as menstrual blood loss, so some people find it useful for those reasons.

There are dozens birth control pill formulas. Sometimes, we might want to find the specific formula that will work best for a patient and help with side effects. Some of them have additional benefits of helping with acne, while others don't. Most have two hormones, estrogen and progesterone. The patch and the ring have both of those hormones as well. Other types of birth control don't contain estrogen; they just have different types of progestin. Those are also the types of contraceptives that get into the category of long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARC). There are two types inserted inside the uterus. One has hormones, and the other one doesn't have hormones. Those can last, depending on the type, anywhere between six to 12 years. There's also the Nexplanon. That's about the size of a matchstick. That gets inserted under the skin in the arm.