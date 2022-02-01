New tax could hit Americans who own homes in Niagara region – but not the rest of Canada

As it stands, the guidance the Canadian Department of Finance published says foreign homeowners will qualify for the exemption if their property "(1) is located in an area of Canada that is not an urban area within either a census metropolitan area or a census agglomeration having 30,000 or more residents; and (2) is personally used by the owner (or the owner’s spouse or common-law partner) for at least four weeks in the calendar year."

If that phraseology leaves you grasping for meaning, you are not alone.

"It's a clear as mud to me," said Anthony H. Gioia, a retired Buffalo businessman, former U.S. ambassador to Malta and the longtime owner of a beachfront home in Fort Erie.

"It's not particularly well-written," Redekop said.

What's particularly unclear, several sources said, is the intent behind the exemption. It's clear that the Canadian government imposed the tax to crack down on real estate speculation by foreigners in cities such as Toronto and Vancouver, where housing prices have increased exponentially. But what's unclear is whether Canadian officials wanted to tax Americans owning property in the Niagara region while giving a tax break to Americans who own vacation homes in just about every other part of the country.