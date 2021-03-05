New Superintendent of Catholic Schools for Diocese of Buffalo announced

A new Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Buffalo was announced Friday by Bishop Michael J. Fisher.

Dr. Tim Uhl, currently the Superintendent for the Montana Catholic Schools, will take up his new position on April 19.

Fisher said that Uhl was the preferred candidate of a seven-member search committee after an extensive interview process and the completion of background checks.

"Dr. Uhl is uniquely qualified for this vital role, given his passion for Catholic education and his superb track record as a superintendent, educator, coach, dean of students, and as an administrator for both primary and secondary schools," Fisher said in a statement Friday.

Dr. Michael LaFever retired as School Superintendent for the Diocese of Buffalo in August. Joan Thomas has been serving as interim superintendent in the meantime.

