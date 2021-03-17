New state vaccination site in Niagara Falls accepting appointments, opens Friday

A new state-run Covid-19 vaccination site in Niagara Falls will open Friday and appointments are now being accepted, the state announced Wednesday.

The Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., is one of 10 new mass-vaccination sites opening Friday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.

Those eligible for the vaccine can make appointments by using the state's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

Other sites that are also opening Friday include locations in Corning, Oneonta, the Bronx, Queensbury, New Paltz, Middletown and three on Long Island.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.