New state vaccination site in Niagara Falls accepting appointments, opens Friday

A new state-run Covid-19 vaccination site in Niagara Falls will open Friday and appointments are now being accepted, the state announced Wednesday.
The Conference and Events Center, 101 Old Falls St., is one of 10 new mass-vaccination sites opening Friday.
The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Those eligible for the vaccine can make appointments by using the state's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's vaccination hotline at 1-833-697-4829.
Other sites that are also opening Friday include locations in Corning, Oneonta, the Bronx, Queensbury, New Paltz, Middletown and three on Long Island.
