New state agency approves first wind power project in WNY

The state agency created in 2020 to speed up approvals of wind and solar energy projects in New York has approved a project in Western New York for the first time.

Heritage Wind, a 184.8-megawatt project in the Orleans County Town of Barre, received its permit last week from the Office of Renewable Energy Siting. The project includes 33 wind turbines, each 675.9 feet high, including the length of the blades.

"The turbines proposed by applicant are among the largest land-based wind turbines ever proposed in New York State," the decision said.

The developer, Apex Clean Energy of Charlottesville, Va., previously agreed to pay the town and two school districts a total of $54 million over the next 25 years.

The agency currently is considering applications for the 900-acre Bear Ridge Solar project in the Niagara County towns of Pendleton and Cambria, and other solar projects in Orleans, Genesee and Chautauqua counties.

