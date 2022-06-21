New St. Bonaventure president has Mennonite roots, 'Franciscan heart'

Jeff Gingerich, the 22nd president of St. Bonaventure University, is the first non-Catholic to lead the nation’s oldest Franciscan college. But he may be among the most Franciscan.

Gingerich, who starts his new job at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, grew up Mennonite on an Iowa farm raising corn, beans and pigs. His Mennonite education led him to serve the poor in Jackson, Miss., Jamaica and New Orleans for years before pursuing a career in higher education.

At the time, he didn’t realize that the Mennonite tenets of living simply as Jesus did and serving the marginalized are also at the core of the Catholic Franciscan tradition exemplified by St. Francis of Assisi.

Gingerich’s deep devotion to those values helped him land the St. Bonaventure presidency after a nine-month search that ended in March with his unanimous selection by the board of trustees. One of St. Bonaventure’s Franciscan friars told a trustee, “That guy walks with Francis.”

St. Bonaventure's new president pledges to stay on course set by Dennis DePerro Jeff Gingerich's goals include “expanding the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” being a “student-centric” leader who spends more time at campus gatherings and sporting events than in his office and modeling the Franciscan values of service to others.

Welcoming newcomers based not on background but on humanity is a key facet of St. Bonaventure’s five-year Strategic Plan adopted under Gingerich’s predecessor, the late Dennis DePerro, a beloved leader who died of Covid-19 at age 62 on March 1, 2021.

“One of the advantages I have is that St. Bonaventure has a strong strategic plan I can really buy into,” Gingerich said. “It begins by focusing on community and making sure we are strengthening our campus community. It builds on that with major goals around diversity, equity and inclusion, asking how we ensure that every student, staff and faculty member feels welcome no matter what their background, their tradition, or who they are.”

Gingerich’s background taught him to listen to his heart and that “serving others” feels more like being served. In Parnell, Iowa – current population 210 – his nearest neighbors were Catholic, Amish and Mennonite farmers “who all took care of each other,” he said.

While the Amish are known for “plain” dress and “to not be of the world,” Mennonites practice outreach. “And to be clear, we drove cars and tractors and dressed like everybody else,” Gingerich said.

Gingerich’s Mennonite high school graduated a class of 32. Although small, it offered a common Mennonite pursuit: service trips. Gingerich read the civil rights classic “Let Justice Roll Down” and traveled to Mississippi to work in a soup kitchen.

“What I remember most was hanging out and playing basketball with the first African American kids I really got to know in a meaningful way,” he said.

At Mennonite junior college, he played basketball one year and spent most of the second working with peanut farmers and a school for the deaf in rural Jamaica.

He finished his bachelor’s at Eastern Mennonite College in Harrisonburg, Va., playing Division III basketball and studying social work. Then more service, teaching conflict resolution at the Twomey Center for Peace Through Justice at Loyola University in New Orleans, his first Catholic school. He lived in a volunteer house on a $50 a month stipend and taught peaceful ways of resolving conflict in what was then the murder capital of the nation, he said.

The post was two years; he stayed six. For the last three, he also managed other volunteers at a shelter for homeless youth, a health center for AIDS patients, a housing project and a support group for mothers who lost children to homicide. When his stipend was increased to $100 a month, “I thought I was rich,” he said.

The experience made him realize he wanted to study social issues and teach college. He went to the University of Pennsylvania for a master’s and Ph.D. in sociology with a focus on race, religion and culture.

In five years teaching sociology and restorative justice at a Mennonite college, Bluffton University in Ohio, he worked with prison re-entry programs. That led to a job leading the criminal justice program at Cabrini University in Radnor, Pa., a Catholic school run by the Missionary Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

He said the nuns approached teaching as “an education of the heart,” which resonated with his Mennonite roots. “That’s where I really began to engage in the Catholic intellectual tradition in new ways,” he said. “We had a number of retreats about what it means to live out our mission in a unique and profound way.”

That’s also where he started teaching in prisons, bringing 15 Cabrini students to class with 15 incarcerated students. “It was transformational,” he said.

But his most life-changing moment at Cabrini was being asked to serve as interim dean. He accepted, he said, “and I have not been back to full-time faculty since.” He found he loved “being part of the strategy for how we think about education and how we sustain a university.”

He served as dean for five years, and then was named provost and vice president for academic affairs, overseeing programs, faculty and the student experience with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion. Four years later, he was recruited to serve as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton, another Catholic school.

In four years there – the last two during Covid – he helped craft a master plan with many similar goals to the plan St. Bonaventure adopted shortly before DePerro died.

In a striking parallel, Scranton also lost its beloved president, the Rev. Scott Pilarz, who died of ALS on March 10, 2021, nine days after DePerro died of Covid.

“Just like at St. Bonaventure, it happened during the pandemic, so we couldn’t all get together in the same way we normally would to mourn,” he said. “So, I come to this position with a real recognition of what that means to a campus.”

When the search committee called, Gingerich almost passed up a shot at the St. Bonaventure job. He declined, then regretted it. “Fortunately, the search consultant came back and asked if I would reconsider, and I said yes. And from the moment of my first Zoom interview with the committee, I felt the fit.”

St. Bonaventure felt it too. One member, the Very Rev. Kevin J. Mullen, said Gingerich has “a Franciscan heart.” Gingerich loved the gentle demeanor of the brown-robed friars, who remind him of his dad. During the search process, he also got to experience St. Bonaventure’s alumni and their famous passion for their alma mater.

Now as president, one of his goals is to use that cheering squad of adult professionals to mentor future students and help tailor programs to reflect what alumni are experiencing in the workforce, he said.

“They out there adapting to new technologies and platforms and can tell us what that means for what we’re teaching on campus today,” he said.

Unlike many other universities, St. Bonaventure is not suffering from declining enrollment. Its fall 2022 class of 576 incoming freshmen was the largest in 20 years. But projections indicate the number of 18-year-olds will fall after 2025, he said.

That means St. Bonaventure needs to proactively craft more opportunities and programs that students and employers want, Gingerich said.

His goals include building on “helping professions” like nursing and brand new occupational therapy and physician assistant programs, as well as touting its business and communications schools. St. Bonaventure named its School of Health Professions for DePerro on May 5.

“We also need to continue to grow our graduate programs and continue to look at online programs that may reach non-traditional students,” he said.

Gingerich and his wife, Betsy, are empty nesters. The youngest of their five children is in college in Philadelphia, so only their two dogs came with them to Olean. So far, they love its beautiful scenery and small-town vibe.

Gingerich laughs when recalling meeting someone “who was almost apologizing that Olean is such a small town and there’s not a lot going on.” They didn’t know he was an Iowa farm boy. “I was like, ‘It actually feels a lot like home,’ ” he said.

