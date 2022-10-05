New series of free computer classes for seniors starting in South Buffalo

A nine-week series of free computer classes for seniors will begin Oct. 20 in the Tosh Collins Senior Community Center, 35 Cazenovia St.

The classes, organized by the South Buffalo Community Association in conjunction with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 22.

All topics, which include advice on buying technical devices and using Apple and Android systems, are beginner level. Classes will be led by tech librarian Brendan Chella.

Those who take classes may sign out a laptop computer for personal use from the association's new Laptop Lending Library. Twenty computers are available, thanks to a donation from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

Registration in advance is required. Call the center's reception desk at 716-822-4532, ext. 0, or email kim@southbuffalo.org. Lunch through the Erie County Congregate Dining Program is available before the class for a $3 donation. Lunches can be ordered through the registration number.