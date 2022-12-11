New schedule in effect for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations at Jesse Nash Health Center

New days and hours go into effect Monday for Covid-19 testing and vaccinations at the Jesse Nash Health Center, 608 William St.

Free Covid-19 tests will be given from 9 a.m. to noon. Results of rapid tests will be available in 20 minutes. Results of PCR tests, which include a flu and RSV test, will take one to three business days.

Free Covid-19 shots will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. for anyone aged 6 months and older. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available, including the new bivalent boosters which give protection against Omicron variants. Boosters are available for anyone 5 and older if it has at least two months since their last Covid-19 shot.

No appointments are necessary for testing or a vaccine. The center will be closed for holidays on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.