New restoration area transforms banks of Tonawanda Creek

Purple asters and yellow goldenrod grow in a pollinator meadow habitat where a mowed lawn and asphalt once were.
Minnows and tadpoles are evident in a newly created habitat cove for aquatic vegetation, near recycled ash trees helping to protect the shoreline from wave disturbance.
They are among the ecological changes to a 1-acre shoreline restoration project, along with a new ADA-compliant gravel path, unveiled Monday at North Tonawanda Botanical Garden. The $450,000 project was completed by Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper with the help of several funding partners.
Also evident: A depression in the landscape that offers biosoil habitat to collect runoff from the land, soaking up the water and filtering out nutrients and pollutants before they enter the creek.
"We're just as excited and happy about this project as we could be," said Arthur Pappas, North Tonawanda's mayor.
"This project is going to bring more of our own residents, community members, surrounding areas and people from distant areas right here to our community," Pappas said.
The site now also boasts a small bridge, educational signage and 26 newly planted trees, along with nearly 300 shrubs and 2,600 emergent plants and native seeds.
Already there were boat and kayak launches and a fishing pier.
"These smaller targeted projects are prioritized for their ecological impact, and demonstrate how simple redesign and rethinking of how we interact with our shoreline can benefit not only the water quality and habitat but also the communities around us," said Jill Jedlicka, Waterkeeper's executive director.
The Niagara River watershed, of which Tonawanda Creek is a major tributary, has seen a degradation of over 80% of its shoreline, Jedlicka said.
Emily Root, the project manager and Waterkeeper's director of ecological programs, said the restoration effort will benefit waterfowl, wildlife and fish while improving the water quality in Tonawanda Creek.
State Sen. Robert Ortt said the project is important because the creek and the botanical garden were assets in North Tonawanda that require being taken care of.
"In North Tonawanda, we talk about economic development and a lot of time we think about brick and mortar," Ortt said. "This is an asset that a lot of communities don't have, and if you don't have it, you can't replicate it.
"This is a huge, huge deal when you talk about attracting new families and new people to North Tonawanda. This is what they want – they want to be able to access the waterfront," he said.
The North Tonawanda Department of Youth, Recreation, Park and Seniors, the Botanical Garden Organization and landowner New York State Canal Corp. partnered with Waterkeeper. Funding was provided by the Greenway Ecological Fund, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the East Hill Foundation.
