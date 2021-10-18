New restoration area transforms banks of Tonawanda Creek

"These smaller targeted projects are prioritized for their ecological impact, and demonstrate how simple redesign and rethinking of how we interact with our shoreline can benefit not only the water quality and habitat but also the communities around us," said Jill Jedlicka, Waterkeeper's executive director.

The Niagara River watershed, of which Tonawanda Creek is a major tributary, has seen a degradation of over 80% of its shoreline, Jedlicka said.

Emily Root, the project manager and Waterkeeper's director of ecological programs, said the restoration effort will benefit waterfowl, wildlife and fish while improving the water quality in Tonawanda Creek.

State Sen. Robert Ortt said the project is important because the creek and the botanical garden were assets in North Tonawanda that require being taken care of.

"In North Tonawanda, we talk about economic development and a lot of time we think about brick and mortar," Ortt said. "This is an asset that a lot of communities don't have, and if you don't have it, you can't replicate it.

"This is a huge, huge deal when you talk about attracting new families and new people to North Tonawanda. This is what they want – they want to be able to access the waterfront," he said.

The North Tonawanda Department of Youth, Recreation, Park and Seniors, the Botanical Garden Organization and landowner New York State Canal Corp. partnered with Waterkeeper. Funding was provided by the Greenway Ecological Fund, the Community Foundation for Greater Buffalo and the East Hill Foundation.

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.